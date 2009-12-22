The World’s Luckiest Man Signs With Real Madrid

12.22.09 9 years ago 23 Comments

Marko Jaric is a winner in life. Not just because he played seven seasons in the NBA, but because he married the Cadillac of females, Adriana Lima. After spending last season with the Grizzlies, where he played just 11.4 minutes per game, Jaric mutually parted ways with the organization. Today, the 31-year-old Serbian guard signed a deal to play with European powerhouse Real Madrid.

The 6-7 guard is technically still under contract with the Grizzlies until the end of the 2011 season. Jaric is obviously not in the team’s plans and they told him he didn’t have to report to training camp and was free to explore a trade or sign in Europe. The Grizzlies owe Jaric $15 million for the next two seasons. Terms of Jaric’s new contract were not released.

Jaric played for the Clippers, Timberwolves and Grizzlies in his seven-year NBA career where he averaged 7.1 ppg and 3.6 apg. He is joining a Real Madrid team that has former NBA player Jorge Garbajosa, Travis Hansen and former Michigan standout Louis Bullock.

