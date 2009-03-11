The Worst Backcourt To Watch in the NBA

Though the boxscore says that the Pacers and Jazz played last night, don’t be fooled thinking that was the real matchup. In reality, last night’s game at Conseco Fieldhouse felt a lot more like T.J. Ford and Jarrett Jack vs. the Pacers.



Troy Murphy was doing literally everything that a person can to keep Indiana in the game – he banged seven triples in the first half – single-handedly cutting a 12-point first half deficit to keep the Pacers in it. But no matter what Troy did, T.J. and Jarrett were working just as hard to give the game away.

Murphy stuck his first triple to make the game 7-4. The next possession, T.J. passed the ball to Carlos Boozer. A couple of minutes later, Jack turned the rock over directly to Ronnie Brewer. Murphy responded by sinking a three on Indiana’s next trip down. At the end of the first half, Murphy hit four three’s in less than three minutes. Shortly thereafter, Ford turned the ball over, Jack drove to the basket, jumped and threw the ball out of bounds, and then Ford tried to copy his buddy, thereby turning a 3-point game into a 9-point deficit. It was insufferable.

I can’t think of a backcourt that is more frustrating to watch than Indiana’s. Even without Gilbert Arenas, the Wizards aren’t this bad. Mike James isn’t the most explosive point guard, but at least he doesn’t consistently violate the number one tenet of playing point guard: don’t leave your feet without knowing where you’re going with the ball.

The Clippers are awful, but I’d rather watch Baron Davis shooting 30% than either one of these guys.

I guess the only guard combo in the League that compares is Minnesota’s. Though Randy Foye had a strong stretch earlier this season, he’s been God-awful since the beginning of February – his assist-to-turnover ratio is just over 1:1 (3.5 assists per game, 3.3 TO’s per game in March), he’s shooting under 40% from the floor during this stretch (2-18 3FG in his last three games). But at least Sebastian Telfair has stepped up during Foye’s dry spell.

Seriously, no one is worse than Ford and Jack – two gunners who are always looking to get theirs.