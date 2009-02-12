While NBA guys aren’t getting A-Rod money (10 years, $252 million) they certainly don’t have much to compain about. Especially these guys. Check out Page 2’s compilation of the worst contracts in NBA history:

1. Stephon Marbury: four years, $76 million (2003)

2. Kenyon Martin: seven years, $92.5 million (2004)

3. Allan Houston: six years, $100 million (2001)

4A. Keith Van Horn: six years, $73 million (1999)

4B. Keith Van Horn: one year, $4.3 million (2008)

5. Vin Baker: seven years, $86 million (1999)

6. Jermaine O’Neal: seven years, $126.6 million (2003)

7. Bryant Reeves: six years, $64 million (1997)

8. Ben Wallace: four years, $60 million (2006)

9. Jim McIlvaine: seven years, $35 million (1996)

10. Juwan Howard: seven years, $105 million (1996)

They also call out the worst executive and worst coaching contract, as well as a list of honorable mentions. Check out the whole article HERE.

Who do you think got the worst contract in NBA history?