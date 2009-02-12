While NBA guys aren’t getting A-Rod money (10 years, $252 million) they certainly don’t have much to compain about. Especially these guys. Check out Page 2’s compilation of the worst contracts in NBA history:
1. Stephon Marbury: four years, $76 million (2003)
2. Kenyon Martin: seven years, $92.5 million (2004)
3. Allan Houston: six years, $100 million (2001)
4A. Keith Van Horn: six years, $73 million (1999)
4B. Keith Van Horn: one year, $4.3 million (2008)
5. Vin Baker: seven years, $86 million (1999)
6. Jermaine O’Neal: seven years, $126.6 million (2003)
7. Bryant Reeves: six years, $64 million (1997)
8. Ben Wallace: four years, $60 million (2006)
9. Jim McIlvaine: seven years, $35 million (1996)
10. Juwan Howard: seven years, $105 million (1996)
They also call out the worst executive and worst coaching contract, as well as a list of honorable mentions.
Who do you think got the worst contract in NBA history?
I count 4 ex-Knicks. Wonderful job guys.
Juan Howard’s contract was ridiculous! Thats a shit load of money in 1996.
DH
so it isnt a shit load now?
Forgot Jalen Rose’s masssive contract
Without question Michael Redd making $90+ Million.
He has been hurt every year since he signed that deal. The contract itself could be one of the factors that ultimately brings the Bucks franchise down. Amongst other issues as well. He is a complimentary gunner at best. Far from a franchise player. That gets my vote for now. The Juwan Howard contract is pretty awful though too.
I don’t even know how much he makes, but Jerome James is probably the most overpaid NBA player ever…
how can there be no mention of portland signing d-miles? 6 years for 45 mil, and he basically played for 1/2 a season. I know everyone thinks portland screwed miles, but as you may or may not know, he has recieved all but 1 years worth of salary, and will recieve all of it by the end of next year.
Ric I’m with you!
Gilbert Arenas new contract is definitely knocking on the door (6 yrs, $111 mil).
Also Eddy Curry has 3 more years and $31.5 mill to pocket.
There’s been a lot of overpaid chumps.
I’d probably put Rashard Lewis and his money up there.
Rashard Lewis is not a 100 mil dollar player.
Gilbert Arenas 111 mil plus a bum knee.
Jon Koncak robbed the hawks in the late 80’s
Really? Steph’s contract is worse that Houston’s or Jerome James’? This list is so ridiculous. It’s crazy how people forget how good Steph was/is, due to this whole drama with the Knicks. Really shows how short-sighted and easily influenced people can be…
That and the fact that 8/10 on these players were good enough to deserve the contracts they signed, at the time. crazy.
Ostertag getting any money at all.
Man lafrentz-70 million- that is by far the worst 1! at least steph cold play a little- Lafrentz sucked.
I agree with O-Easy at least most of those guys deserved when they got it. except mcilvaine-man 7 foot white guys sure get a lot of money for nothing! those 2- and koncack, and shawn bradley!
what about brian cardinal with the grizzlies.
or foyle with the warriors.
Didn’t Austin Croshere sign for an obscene amount of money with Indiana? Maybe I’m dreaming this
as a faithful wiz fan…
i must declare Juwan howards deal…
then if gil doesnt straightn up that knee. then his deal is up there too
Yeah I just checked. Croshere maxed out at 8 mill plus in one season at Dallas. I’m guessing by looking at the season pay out numbers 6 years 45 mill for Croshere
Croshere 7 years 51 million which when he signed it gave him the largest contract with the Pacers, 2002-2003. Dude had a bigger contract than Reggie Miller and J O’Neal. Oh yeah and it was a rarity that he started.
no “Big Snacks” James? Juwan Howards was pretty bad
Can Matt Geiger get some love with 5 years at 52 mil?
jerome “big snacks” james clocking 29 mil over 5 years. at least the other guys on the list occasionally log minutes. james just buys cheesesteaks with his loot.
jerome james
rashard lewis his MAX deal
although he deserved it at the time, grant hill robbed orlando. signed for 7 years at $93 mill and only played in 47 games the first 4 years. that’s a pretty shitty contract. he deserved it ’til the injury.
I mean I don’t think it’s fair to say that a contract is bad if a player gets injured AFTER signing. That’s why Gilbert situation is weird; they signed him after his surgery, BEFORE he proved he could still play.
“worst executive and worst coaching contract”
Isnt that 2 birds with one stone, its Thomas signing/firing/paying out Larry Brown
jalen rose
I dont feel like looking up these guys exact salaries but i know they got overpaid
penny hardaway
grant hill
Rashard lewis
Gilbert arenas
larry hughes
Andre Kirlenko
Jared Jeffries and quentin richardson
Corey maggette
Shawn Kemp(he was my favorite player, but he sucked once he left seattle)
scottie pippen( he got paid alot of money for being a mediocre player in portland)
also luol deng’s 73 million dollar deal will probably turn out to be one of the worst
Its not 10 years for $252 Million like A-Rod, but Steph’s deal, averaged over 10 years would net him $190 Million. Got Dayum !!!
Its only – ha ha “only”- $62 Million less, but that’s not bad when you comparing MLB to NBA over 10 years.
Todd Macollagh
One from the old school, Dana Barrows got a stupid amount of money in Phily. Doc probably remebers it. That guy must have had one hell of a contract year.
Glen Robinson’s contract was high having NEVER played in the NBA, he was holding out for $100 mil too !!!
i remember Matt Geiger had all sorts of fine print in his contract that made it even worse than the already absurd amount he was getting paid
Man … Who the hell is Jim McIlvaine? … I really never heard of him and I try to follow the NBA a lot …
Also, that Juwan Howard contract is insane. Allan Houston is a bad one too.
Where is Luc Longley 30 million & has a career high of 24?
NBA CAREER HIGHS:
Points: 24 (Bulls v Milwaukee, January 2, 1998)
Brian “Big Country” Reeves 6 for 65 millie!?!?!?!
Vin Baker
Penny
Eric Montross should have played for Meals
Rockets gave Glen Rice 8.8 mill
lolz wair iz stephen nash?!!1 he is teh wurst player in nba evar lolz
Jermaine O’neal? Yeah he’s not worth it but he made the allstar game 3 times during his contract.
austin croshere, after his finals against the lakers when he was killing them (for austin croshere)he got a ridiculous contract
in 2003, I would have signed Jermain Oneal to that. He was entering the prime of his career and was a beast, you had no reason to think his knee would give out on him.
$30M/year for Michael Jordan was the worst….
Absolutely every player is over paid in the League
And Cmon Luol Deng is highest paid player in bulls history!!!
What about Grant Hill’s contract with Orlando?
Lewis is an allstar… get over it
How can Jerome “Cheesesteak” James not make this list? I read an article years ago in the Seattle Times about him. The author said that that Jerome had the worst off the court habits/preparation of any player he’d ever seen. And then the Knicks rewarded him with a huge contract.