The Worst News That I’ve Heard All Week

When I was in Texas last week for Austin City Limits, I stayed with my buddy from college, Craig. Now as a fellow writer and hoops enthusiast, you can understand how excited he was to tell me that former NBA great Terry Porter was joining the basketball staff as a volunteer assistant coach at our alma mater Lewis & Clark College.
For me, this was going to be huge! Not only was it going to put my school on the map, but I was going to ride the wave to stardom. I immediately hit up the school to schedule an exclusive interview with Porter – Who can turn down an alum? – but all I got back in return was bad news.
Apparently, since Porter was also hired as a broadcaster by the Blazers, he can’t work with the team any more.
“There is an NBA rule that does not allow Terry to be in contact with draft eligible players,” said Kristian Martin, Assistant Director of Athletics for Information and Communication at Lewis & Clark, via e-mail. “Any work he does with us from here on out while he is employeed by the Blazers will strictly be consulting with coach [Bob] Gaillard.”
To me, this seems unfair. Just because someone works for an NBA team, as a broadcaster at that, why should that preclude them from helping the kids? I mean, Lewis & Clark is a D3 school. And trust me – none of them are going to the NBA.
What do you think?
the ncaa and its bylaws are ridiculous and full of hypocrisy.
NCAA STRIKES AGAIN!!!
lets make millions off the kids and line our pockets with cash. don’t nobody help the kids out though, or else we’ll skin them alive and feed them to the press. seems like a fair deal to me.
This whole nation has got sports development all wrong ….from grammer school to the college level. Too many restrictions without rational reasons.
A.) Some of those kids get to go to school for free.
B.) They play in a gym for free, work out for free, are outfitted for free, and so on.
C. There are plenty of reasons this is a good rule. One is that anyone with access to the NBA is going to have an influence on players. Where would you rather play, anonymous school #1 with NBA broadcaster on payroll, or anonymous school #2 without him?
Maybe a D-1 recruit picks the school because he thinks he’ll get noticed quicker by the guy with NBA contacts.
Any job I’ve ever had has precluded me from working for a competitor. While the D-III team/NBA announcer conflict of interest is minimal at best, it’s a slippery slope. Why not just keep the two mutually exclusive and not have to worry about all this B.S.?
I hope more kids learn to go to Europe and other countries to establish themselves, ESPECIALLY, if they know they are never going to finish school.
Hell, I’ve never understood why a kid can’t go, play overseas, get drafted, play one year, break his leg, never play in the NBA and go to college then.
As a worst case scenario, that person should have saved some money and just pay himself through.
NCAA/NBA does some shady shit.
D3 school,lol – but never say never aron
THE NCAA NEEDS TO BE DISMANTLED.