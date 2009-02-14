My head hurts. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is underway, and my only regret for deciding to skip out of being there in person is that I can’t hurl a full water bottle at Michael Rapaport. Seriously, the next time my fiancee asks me exactly what a “d-bag” is, I’m going to show her a tape of this game and of Rapaport’s antics. Or at least I would, but I generally try to avoid having this dude on my TV screen at all costs.

I don’t know what’s worse: The pretend-badass act, the fact that he’s spilling out of his uni, the fact that he clearly STINKS as a player, or the grim reality that everyone is buying this and Rapaport is getting exactly what he wants; attention. All game long, the announcers have been talking about Rapaport more than anyone else, an amazing feat considering the game is on ESPN and Terrell Owens is on the court.

But it’s not just “the star of Higher Learning” (according to Mark Jones) who’s getting on my nerves. Everything about this game is pretty awful, with the lone exception being Thunder Dan‘s three-point stroke. Chris Tucker looks like Bruce Bruce trying to play, Rick Fox is woefully out of shape and molesting WNBA players, Dominique and Clyde are happily giving about 25% effort, and Wildcat Edgerson of the Harlem Globetrotters is shockingly awful. I remember ‘Edge wasn’t the greatest ballplayer at the U of Arizona, but he’s clearly gotten way worse over the years. He can’t even catch the ball.