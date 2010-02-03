The X-Mini Capsule Speaker By L-R-G

The gang at L-R-G knows today’s society is always on the move and that their supporters follow the creative arts of music, fashion and sports. This is why they have decided to produce a new portable speaker called the X-Mini Capsule Speaker for those always in the mood.

The individuals who live their life through music will respect and understand the use of this distinctive device. Small but heavily amplified, the X-Mini is meant for our fast-paced lifestyles. The pocket size speaker consists of a high quality tweeter, an extendable vacuum bass, a high-fidelity speaker (to ensure smooth delivery of the mid-highs) and a built-in rechargeable battery. Act fast, because there will only be 20 of these available for purchase on the L-R-G web shop.

What do you think? You going to cop one?

