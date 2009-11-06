The Yankees Parade Is Going Down In Front Of The Dime Office

First of all, shout out to the New York Yankees for winning their 27th chip! But because the Yankees championship parade ends right by the Dime Office in Lower Manhattan, the commute to work has been an absolute nightmare. Between the sea of people in Yankees jerseys chanting “let’s go Yankees” on the N-line train to the 20 minutes it took to walk two blocks from the City Hall subway stop to the Dime office – it’s been an interesting morning to say the least. No lie, I’d never seen so many drunk people before 10 a.m. in my life.

Because our office consists of three die-hard Phillies fans and a bunch of people who are not even from New York, nobody in the office will be participating the festivities. We have been curious to see if LeBron James will be one of the tens of thousands of Yankees fans in attendance. As we know, King James bleeds Yankees’ blue and the Cavs are in town tonight to play the Knicks. He has stated he will not be attending, but you never know. Stay tuned.