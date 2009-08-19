There’s Incredible Hype Surrounding C.J. Watson

Around the Dime office, I’m known as the guy who always gives players the benefit of the doubt (see: Gerald Green). While I would beg to differ, there is one guy right now that I think is out of his mind, and that player is C.J. Watson.

In a free agent market that has Allen Iverson about ready to pack his bags and retire, I don’t understand what all the fuss is about Watson. This is a guy who most teams are ready to had a job to as a PG and didn’t even average three assists per game last season. But I can understand why.

If you look at Watson’s numbers last April, when the Warriors were already counting their lottery ping pong balls, he had 38 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Jazz. But what about my boy Mike Taylor? He had 35 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a win over the Knicks last Spring and where is he? Waived.

Don’t get me wrong. Watson deserves to be on an NBA team and get his chance to prove himself, but when I heard that the Warriors offered him a three-year, $4.5 million contract and Watson wasn’t sure if he’d accept the offer, that’s just crazy. There is incredible hype surrounding this guy right now, and if I was an NBA GM, I wouldn’t even waste my time until he proves something.

What do you think?