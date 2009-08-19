There’s Incredible Hype Surrounding C.J. Watson

Around the Dime office, I’m known as the guy who always gives players the benefit of the doubt (see: Gerald Green). While I would beg to differ, there is one guy right now that I think is out of his mind, and that player is C.J. Watson.
In a free agent market that has Allen Iverson about ready to pack his bags and retire, I don’t understand what all the fuss is about Watson. This is a guy who most teams are ready to had a job to as a PG and didn’t even average three assists per game last season. But I can understand why.
If you look at Watson’s numbers last April, when the Warriors were already counting their lottery ping pong balls, he had 38 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Jazz. But what about my boy Mike Taylor? He had 35 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a win over the Knicks last Spring and where is he? Waived.
Don’t get me wrong. Watson deserves to be on an NBA team and get his chance to prove himself, but when I heard that the Warriors offered him a three-year, $4.5 million contract and Watson wasn’t sure if he’d accept the offer, that’s just crazy. There is incredible hype surrounding this guy right now, and if I was an NBA GM, I wouldn’t even waste my time until he proves something.
What do you think?
Don’t know enough about dude to comment intelligently, so I’ll just use this space to prevent someone else from saying First….. Lol
Apparently Orlando really wants him and they need some depth at PG now that Rafer is gone. 1.5 Million per is a good deal for a guy with Watson’s skill.
Even so, Watson should remember that there are a lot of guys like him in the world (6-3 combo-guard who looks like a scoring machine in Nellie’s system)
I’d love to see him back with the Warriors. I haven’t seen him play much, but what I’ve seen, I’ve liked. I don’t think it’s about money though. Like Aron said, he deserves a chance to prove himself, but how much PT is he going to get in G-State? They already have Ellis, Jackson, Morrow, Azubuike and now Curry to split time at the guard spots, meaning there probably won’t be much floor time left for Watson. That being said, I still think he should take the money.
OMG!! Did you see him cross over Sun Yue and Shaq on the perimeter? Those are some elite perimeter defenders! Or hit that wide open 3 with no one near him? Forget Tim Hardaway, this boy GOT SKILLZ!!
WTF, you have to be kidding me? There are hundreds of players in both the D-League and Europe who are just as good, if not better than Watson (Aron – I agree that Mike Taylor is a player) who are capable of putting numbers in Nellie’s system.
Nothing special.. Who does this guy think he is? BUM.
he doesnt want to take the money because of the PT…ellis curry captain jack morrow kelenna…thats alot of guards who need time on the court
Marco Belinelli had more “skills” than C.J. both at pg and sg. Believe me.
That nigga is a bum
I don’t think he’s that good. I’d definitely wait for him to prove something before I threw any money at him.
he is buggin, bad management. he could easily be a 10-day contract player
What exactly is a quiet storm, besides an oxymoron?
He COULD become Gilbert Arenas haters….
i have seen this guy play a lot over the last couple of years, and i think he is a solid back up pg. he knocks down the three with a high percentage, and almost never misses from the corner. and his stop and pop from midrange is pretty much money. his passing skills are average at best, but he is better than some are giving him credit for.
@ 11 BULLSHIT!
CJ Watson is the Re-up man and the NBa GM’s are like the Clipse. They wanna “Get it 4 cheap”. He is less of a player than say Ray Felton or Iverson, but having Felton or A.I. make Monta Ellis look stupid in practice and not to mention out shine him in some games, will only create a PG contraversy. CJ Watson will take the beating in practice and keep it moving and has no problem coming off the bench. The other players like Felton, Iverson and Sessions deserve starter minutes and will play like it. which makes Nellies job impossible
This guy is having hoop dreams if he thinks he is going to do better than that. The All time Hoop Dreams Moment: Varejo thinking he’s MJ circa 98 when he took the last shot vs the Spurs in game 3 with the Cavs trailing in the Finals. There is no way Bron didn’t put a hit on him after that….and yet that guy is somehow making 50 mill now….
Who the fuck is CJ Watson?
I’ve been perplexed by this same thing all offseason, wtf is this guy thinking?
If i were the warriors i would withdraw that offer, especially considering they have NO use for him whatsoever.
Gunn Nelson is insane.
C.J Watson is a ok player whose way better then Mike “the electric turnover machine” Taylor. Watson plays within his game and hits the open shots he’s expected to hit. He is a good short term injury sub. He is what he is and he should definitely take 4.5 mil over three years
I never want to see this guy play another minute for the Warriors.
If Chris Cohan really wanted to save a mil or two, the Ws could’ve let CJ Disaster walk and held off on that moronic Belinelli-George trade.
Instead we’ve got another gimmickball PF in George (in addition to Maggette, Buke, and sometimes Jackson–all taking minutes from Randolph and BWright) and we’ve got Watson threatening to take minutes from Morrow and Curry.
And to think I was optimistic about Larry Riley, even if he is Nellie’s puppet.
Good player with a lot of promise. MUCH better than Mike Taylor. Anyone can drop 40 on the Knicks (and I’m a Knicks fan). Watson dropped 38 AT Utah, arguably the hardest place to win.
That said, he should take 4.5mil and run. He might get more playing time elsewhere but he won’t get more than 3mil.
@ #7 ..
wassup with the racism dawg? i bet u ain’t even black dude…. anyways CJ should stick with GSW since we gave him a chance from the D league and he needs to respect the team that gave him a chance… stupid ass not accepting a good deal for him… anyways screw the N-bomb
This boy is terrible. He is the King of the 4 on 1 blown fastbreak. Stevie Wonder has better vision on the basketball court. A three legged donkey is a better finisher than Watson. As usual, the Warriors have once again shown how friggin incompetent they truly are. CJ is utter garbage.
3 years, $4.5 mil is almost minimum wage in the League, so I don’t know how sitting on that for a little while is so outrageous.
@21…..if you don’t think he’s a good basketball player…….u shouldn’t trash him like that……i mean what does it do to just say he’s bad……and he’s actually a great backup point guard…..id take him over most of the back up point guards in the league right now…..and good move or not the warriors are making the playoffs this season (saying there arent many injuries like the monta ellis one)……i’ll bet anything on that
first of all im from the bay so fuck the lakers… and ive watched my boy cj for the past 2 years…hes a real solid backup…not a pure pg but can score efficiently and stays under control n doesnt force shit…one of the best midrage/pullup jumpers in L and can def provide good bench scoring for any squad…o and fuck the lakers
I’ve been watching Watson since his freshman year at Tennessee and I am probably his biggest fan. He is a very solid back up PG and whatever team sing him is obviously not looking for a star PG, but someone to play 15-20 minutes a game at the 1-2 to give the starters a break,which C.J. can do very well.