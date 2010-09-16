There’s No Way Miami Can Beat Boston This Year

09.16.10 8 years ago 83 Comments

Let’s just put all the cards on the table. On paper, Miami’s new “Big Three” looks unbeatable. They have LeBron, D-Wade and Bosh, role players that should be able to fill in around them and an X on their backs for motivation. But in reality, it’s a long road to an NBA Championship. Are Miami’s offseason moves even enough beat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference right now? The answer is absolutely not.

Miami now has two feature stars, something which the city hasn’t seen since Shaquille O’Neal was wearing HEAT across his chest. The reason Shaq and Wade worked so well together was because only one of them (Wade) needed the ball in their hands. Now that LeBron is in the picture, that’s a whole different ballgame. Looking at the Celtics’ offseason moves â€“ Shaq, Jermaine O’Neal and three draft picks in Semih Erden, Avery Bradley and Luke Harangody â€“ the Celtics have added much frontcourt depth which hindered them throughout the postseason. Not only do they have enough length and bulk to take on the Lakers (especially when Perkins comes back at full strength), but they will also dominate the Heat due to their lack of a quality frontline.

The Heat might be more talented, but without size, they will eventually fall short in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston. Don’t get me wrong Heat fans – they will get their championship, just not this season. With an improved offense, more depth and a sense of urgency that time is running out, Boston will advance to the NBA Finals once again this season and show the Lakers why they’re the toughest team in basketball.

What do you think?

