There’s No Way Miami Can Beat Boston This Year

Let’s just put all the cards on the table. On paper, Miami’s new “Big Three” looks unbeatable. They have LeBron, D-Wade and Bosh, role players that should be able to fill in around them and an X on their backs for motivation. But in reality, it’s a long road to an NBA Championship. Are Miami’s offseason moves even enough beat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference right now? The answer is absolutely not.
Miami now has two feature stars, something which the city hasn’t seen since Shaquille O’Neal was wearing HEAT across his chest. The reason Shaq and Wade worked so well together was because only one of them (Wade) needed the ball in their hands. Now that LeBron is in the picture, that’s a whole different ballgame. Looking at the Celtics’ offseason moves â€“ Shaq, Jermaine O’Neal and three draft picks in Semih Erden, Avery Bradley and Luke Harangody â€“ the Celtics have added much frontcourt depth which hindered them throughout the postseason. Not only do they have enough length and bulk to take on the Lakers (especially when Perkins comes back at full strength), but they will also dominate the Heat due to their lack of a quality frontline.
The Heat might be more talented, but without size, they will eventually fall short in the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston. Don’t get me wrong Heat fans – they will get their championship, just not this season. With an improved offense, more depth and a sense of urgency that time is running out, Boston will advance to the NBA Finals once again this season and show the Lakers why they’re the toughest team in basketball.
What do you think?
The Heat have a bit of front court depth, plus they might land Dampier now.
PF: Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, Juwan Howard, Shavlik Randolph
C: Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Joel Anthony, Dexter Pittman, Jamaal Magloire
First…
damn…
Agreed . . . We want Boston one more time before they die for another 20+ years . . . No. 17 is OURS!
@ JA
I know they have some front court depth, but I’m stating that I don’t think what they have is more talented than the Celtics. I’m just not a fan of a team automatically being labeled as the best in the East when they have yet to do anything.
……..at not being able to count.
you are really reaching with this one Andrew. Sure Boston will be good, but their front line may not even make it to the playoffs! Between Shaq, JO, Big Baby, KG, and Perk….name one who will play all 82 games? Name one that could check DHoward or Bosh?
While Shaq is huge and should be able to stop Howard, he is lazy and his heart ain’t in it no more.
KG on the other hand, has the heart and isn’t lazy…but he is dragging that leg still. He’s done.
JO is a mix of KG’s injuries with Shaq’s lack of heart. He is useless.
Perk had no chance to begin with and has even less of a chance coming off injury.
Davis…nuff said
the rest of them won’t see the court vs the big 3 or Magic.
Doc Rivers would have to put together his best coaching job ever to get this front line to stop MIA or ORL.
Expect a lot of venom for this article AndyMac.
People are not going to like you saying this.
I disagree though. Who on that Boston frontline is an imposing presence anymore? Other than KG no one. Shaq will get his 12 points, JO will stick to his perimeter game. But will that break Miami?
Boston has a real big problem, really big. They can’t score in the 1/2 court. With all that individual talent, they still can’t seem to get quality shots when runnin their sets except for jumpers. No layups outside of lobs to KG or fast breaks. Even KG gets jumper happy. Pierce goes to the mid post often and thats it, no one else posts up regularly.
Their defense will still be good, I expect a slight dip with Tibs gone, but still one of the best in the league if they can help Shaq on screen rolls.
If Miami can slow the game down, they can win. Which means they have to play borderline great transition defense. Offensively they have enough talent and if they can get 90 points, they will win. I don’t see Boston winning many low scoring games against Miami.
100% agree.
Opposing teams will just dump the ball to whoever Bosh is guarding. In the playoffs I can see Bosh averaging just 30mins, maybe even less, due to the foul trouble he will experience.
@Joe’s Momma
That’s fine, but I’m still standing by what I stated. You just can’t write off the Boston Celtics over night, especially with what they’ve done and overcame the past three seasons. Everyone talks about Boston’s injuries, but what about when one of the Miami’s big three ends up getting injured? Dwyane Wade’s not durable, is this the season LeBron gets hit with a major injury? What then?
Andy – I wouldn’t say Lebron/Wade have ‘yet to do anything’. Wade won a chip and Lebron took a god-awful Cavs team to the Finals and multiple 60 win seasons. Miami will get another body to throw at the aging Celtics front court and that will be that. Boston is O-L-D and I don’t see how Allen/Pierce are going to be able to trade buckets with Lebron/Wade while guarding them on the other end.
Wake me in June for Heat-Lakers. Sigh.
i’m a heat fan for a loooong time, living in south beach myself.. but i agree that the heat will fall short this season … but vs LA in the finals.. not vs boston.
the heat will win 3 or 4 ships in a row after this season tho : )
@ Cavalier
You completely misinterpreted what I meant by that. By me stating that they haven’t done anything, that meant by this year. They haven’t played together with their new team yet. I know what D-Wade and ‘Bron accomplished as individuals.
I agree that Boston presents a decent matchup for Miami.
– Boston has a lot of size in the front court, and Miami is realatively weak there.
– Miami is weak at PG, and Rondo should be able to get into the lane at will.
If Boston can use these points to their advantage, and get Miami quickly into foul trouble, PP can go to work and live at the line all game. Of course if they don’t commit to the strategy fully, it will backfile (as Shaq/Rondo shooting freethrows will hurt them instead).
Plus KG historically eats Bosh’s babies.
another typical “ANDREW MACALUSO” article, all i see is Lebron and Wade cramming all over the Boston’s “mighty” frontline. KG, Shaq and Jermaine is no longer great shot blockers anymore, not to mention Lebron and Wade are the top athletes in the league now.
Great article Andy. I agree that crowning the Heat as Champs in the east or the league has been premature and even a bit sycophantic. These guys played together in the Olympics, and had great success, but the NBA is a whole different animal. So I agree with you, but not so much because I think Boston is so great, it’s just that this new Miami team is still an unknown variable. The whole is not equal to the sum of it’s parts, so we can’t just add up the big three’s stats from past seasons and assume that they will produce at the same pace while working together.
I actually think that Orlando has just as good a chance to take out the Heat as the Celts, and I would love to see SVG shut Pat the Rat up and send him back to retirement (I know that Spoelstra is still the coach, but Riley’s gonna be on the bench before you know it).
BTW I think Boston’s best pick up was Delonte “Bron’s step daddy” West.
Last year Boston was a sleeper. Anyone that says they picked them to get out of the second round is lying.
This year they won’t sneak up on anyone, they are the defending EC champs, and they will have a target on their backs. The only teams who will have a bigger target is LA and Miami(who haven’t done anything except talk, I call them the Jets of the NBA)
Miami is potentially a great team. I don’t know how well they will do come playoff time and the games count. Bosh never played in a meaningful game, LBJ has 2 second rounds exits. Wade has 2 first round exits. But together they are a monster. Defense will win. It is a toss up, but I still pick Miami.
Boston will be primed come playoff time. But I don’t see them getting past Orlando if they stick to what they have been saying the past 2 years and play a legit 4 next to Dwight. Dwight can’t grab EVERY rebound, Lewis is a tall shooter.
I have to agree that Boston is extremely deep in the frontcourt, however the question is going to be whether they have enough quality talent there when they have to play Miami. I think if Miami players get their chemistry right, and I don’t have any reason to think that they won’t, Boston will be hard pressed to stop them. I don’t think they’ll win a ring this year though even if they do get to the finals.
100% WID IT
I been saying this.. and also dont forget Mario chalmers will have to matchup with RONDO which spells TRIPLE DOUBLE for Rondo all over that match up..
The top 2 positions (PG & C) are in favor of the Celtics if and when they matchup..
@ ChiTown
Ummmmmmmmm Perkins checks AllStar centers all day.. hes probably one of the few defenders who DOESNT need a double dealing with Howard.. Perkins will lock out whoever plays C for Miami (which wont matter) but Shaq will probably be a big part of they offense by the playoffs.. Shaq will drop buckets on Joel Anthony no matter how old he is.. lol be real..
And as old as he is KG is still psycho enough to get under Bosh’s skin..
If anything i say Miami with Big Z, Magloire and Howard will have issues with frontline injuries..
Shaq will play limited minutes but wont be foolishly tucked away like he was with Brown and he should be fairly healthy for the playoffs.. Say wahtchu want about Shaq but is RARELY injured by the time the playoffs roll around.. which is always a big coincidence..
This is a joke. Wade, Lebron, Bosh are worlds better than Allen, Pierce and Garnett. Lebron won 61 games WITH a shitty team which did not feature Wade and Bosh as well. All the haters have an edge right now, since the season hasn’t started. It’s going to be sick.
You are right. That’s why I predict a Laker 3-peat.
@LAkeshow: “If anything i say Miami with Big Z, Magloire and Howard will have issues with frontline injuries..”
^^^ DAMN STRAIGHT!!
Even though Bosh is adamant he does not want to play center, he might have to. Maybe they’ll bring in Greg Ostertag or George Zidek to fill in for the fragile big men on that roster. Is Sabonis still walking?
Gotta disagree with this. They play each other four times, so just on chance they pull at least one V. I don’t see any team in the East with good enough D to stop DWade and LBJ on the court at the same time, let alone if they wish to pass the ball off to Bosh. I wonder how many teams put the doubleteam on Wade last year… and how many doubled up LBJ… what about Bosh? Probably not doubled, but occaisionally pulled a second defender? Anybody know?
I think size will be more beneficial going up against teams in the West than East.
I’m glad you didn’t plagiarize in this article, though.
All this talk about LBJ winning 60+ with $hitty teams, c’mon!
People were praising those teams as the “deepest team in the L” until they got popped in the mouth.
Stop flip flopping!
Ok im going to make this short as possible. When the Heat played the Celtics last year that series could have easily been 3-1 in the Heats favor if we did not blow a 14 point second half lead in game 1. Game 3 the Celtics won by 2 thanks to Pierce last second shot over Richardson… Wade could not get any rest to have energy for the 4th and he still destroyed Boston by HIMSELF. You add a Bosh whos a drastic upgrade over soft no rebounding Beasley and Lebron who quit after game 3 because his teammates and front office did not tell him Mr. West was banging his mom. We are about to sign even more size with Dampier so the critics can shut up about our lack of size and you are saying the OLD-MEN Celtics are going to keep up with the Heat who could not stop Wade by himself lol. I Guess Shaq is going to Magical turn back the Hands of time. Im not even going to talk about the amount of rest the big 3 will get with Haslem, Da’Sean Butler, and Mike Miler comind off the bench… We will not lose 1 game per series each round and that includes the Lakers…
are you serious????? really boston has two washed up O’neals and KG is on one leg seriously after reading the headline i knew this was a joke just like whatever hater
and the only the boston we get this year is there social security benefits
keep on hating haters
ERICA DAMPIER is garbage. he wouldnt help the Heat more than any one on the roster now.
Andrew
First Id say miami shouldnt be annointed champs of anything yet, but you are also making a huge assumption that boston will win the east again. Not saying they wont or didnt get better but you make yourself sound similar to everyone saying the heat will be champs.
second this “The reason Shaq and Wade worked so well together was because only one of them (Wade) needed the ball in their hands. Now that LeBron is in the picture, that’s a whole different ballgame.
correct me if im wrong but im going to make the assumption here that you think wade can be most effective. Wade was just asked to be that for the team, but I can assure you that he can be just as deadly off the ball.
Andy – “By me stating that they haven’t done anything, that meant by this year. They haven’t played together with their new team yet.” Doesn’t the same apply for the Shaq/JO frontcourt?
It’s a nice attempt to be bold and you got the discussion going but I think your logic is flawed. Alas, that’s why they play the games.
@ dan
I know how dangerous Wade is with and without the basketball, but I’m stating that now LeBron is in the picture they’re going to have to share and share alike.
damp wants do. houston has offered him just that.
boston is gonna be a tough out for any eastern confrence team. attitudes are gonna be broken in boston and in miami.
btw orlando signed another old pf who can’t play
rudy fernandes has reportedly signed with barca that is if he is released you can see it here: [www.eurobasket.com]
Good one, AM. Nice to see a rare write up not riding the Heat bandwagon’s ass…
Time will tell on this one. I want to see the C’s do well this year, but I am a Miami Heat fan (ever since the destruction of my beloved Seattle Supersonics and creation of something called the “Oklahoma City Thunder”) and WE WILL BE A PROBLEM.
@ Cavaliers
But which is the bigger topic of discussion? Shaq teaming up with Jermaine, or LeBron teaming up with Wade? It’s different for Shaq and JO because they’re going to come off the bench most likely and they know that their careers are coming to an end so they automatically knew their roles coming into this. Just because Wade and ‘Bron played together nicely in the Olympics doesn’t mean that playing together in the NBA for a full season automatically puts a ring on their hand.
That series will come down to Wade carrying them as far as he can..
The thing about Lebron is he DOMINATED the ball in Cleveland.. is he going to be as DOMINANT without it in his hands at all times?? Can he spot up and hit the 3?? can he work his mid range game?? can he play off of Wade??
DWade and Lebron play so similar to me.. Both streaky shooters who DOMINATE going to the rack.. Boston packs the middle so i can see Mike Miller and Eddie House having a big say if they make it past Boston..
Boston’s big 3 aint about alley oops and droppin 125 points on people.. they big 3 is about locking people up and winning the battle underneath the rim.. TOTALLY different from what Miami’s philosophy will be..
OMG I’m so hype for the season! All this back and forth and not one game has been played!!!! I LOVE THIS SHIT!
I agree with this, but I’d like to point out one thing that no one seems to ever mention…
when wade and lebreeze are driving all day inside, they’re going to rack up a ridiculous amount of fouls on whoever is in the paint trying to stop them…. that might be just enough to keep bosh in the game and keep the opposing front court off it for stretches
I have to say tho – as far fetched as a lot of AndyMac’s (is that what we’re calling him?) articles/statements are, they do tend to spark up healthy debates!
Plus he keeps the articles frequent, and spreads them over a lot of different teams.
Keep up the good work Andy … and we’ll keep on giving you a hard time!
@ JA
LOL! I appreciate it though, man.
@Diggity Dave: “Lebron won 61 games WITH a shitty team which did not feature Wade and Bosh as well. ”
The above logic is retarded. Obviously you give no credit to his former teammates.
So since you say he won 61 games w/ a “shitty team”… how many wins do you predict with guys who “are worlds better than Allen, Pierce and Garnett”?? 75-80??
Shitty?? Get real bro. If your answer is around 65, then he didn’t play with a shitty team.
Conversely, if u stick to your statement of his CLE teammates being shitty, then Wade and Bosh must be just a bit less shitty.
Lebron NEVER had finishers like he has now. He’s not longer dishing the rock to Mo Williams, an all star by default and Delonte and an Varejo.
He’s drawing the D and dumping to Bosh (say top 30 player) and Wade (top 10).
Mo Williams doesn’t crack top 50.
What the?? “AndyMac”?? Not sure I like it. Don’t we always complain about how lazy today’s NBA nicknames have become?? I refuse to be just as lazy as the people we criticize.
Austin Burton = “AB”
Andrew Macaluso = “AndyMac”
Turrible…. Come on Dimers!!! We can do better.
interesting analysis. I have 2 do a lil bit more evaluations b4 i declare my 2011 Champ pick
@ShoNuff: “Lebron NEVER had finishers like he has now. He’s not longer dishing the rock to Mo Williams, an all star by default and Delonte and an Varejo.”
^^That’s a fair statement. To call them shitty is a totally different thing.
I cosign this article. People are just writing off the idea that the Heat’s post-defense will be non-existent. Boston will beat Miami in the ECF, and if Dwight develops any type of offensive game the Magic could eliminate the Heat too.
Just looking at the roster. If the Heat lose to the Celtics it will not be cause of the front court. Shaq is big and thats his advantage. JO, Harrangody and whoever else isnt greater than Big Z and Haslem. They got their own Big Baby in Pittman. Outside of Shaqs sheer size and KG being tougher than Bosh, Im not seeing the advantage the Celtics have. Rondo is a matchup problem that Miami can address with D Wade.
Yeah a lot of people are also forgetting how many free throws we will be shouting thanks Mr. Stern and his Zebras. We will definitely lead the leadue in free throws and the bottom line is. Do you think David Stern is really not going to let my Heat make the Finals when he knows how much money they will draw especially if Durant does not upset Kobe and the Lakers. The ratings for the Heat game the first night of Oct 26 will be like Lebron making his decision again because everybody whether you like the Heat or not. Wants to see what those guys will look like together and rather it means judgement day for the rest of the league once the Heat comes to town…
Dissing Orlando just a bit?
Depending on regular season records and play-off matchups, Boston and Miami may not play each other in the play-offs
Does Dime even have one online sub-editor?
@Lakeshow…Have you seen what happens when Perk is trying to check Howard one on one? He gets murked under the basket every time! Perk has to hope and pray that Howard is off and missing the little chip shots/hooks.
Shaq has the best chance at guarding Howard because Howard can’t get great position on him and the refs respect Shaq. But in the case of MIA, Bosh is throwing daggers in Kg’s face all day. Especially since you can’t double Bosh with Wade/Bron/Mike Miller/Chalmers on the perimeter. It’s a effing wrap son!
Bottom line is MIA will not have to worry about Bos front line scoring. And they will be in foul trouble because of Wade and Bron.