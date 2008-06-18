They Are the Champions

Nobody — no expert, casual fan, or anyone in between — who predicted the Celtics would win the 2008 NBA championship was going out on a limb, so we don’t feel a need to search the Smack archives for some prescient quote from the preseason. The way Boston played last night, absolutely demolishing the Lakers in Game 6 to clinch the title, was the way we all envisioned this team playing from the time Kevin Garnett sat down with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen at that post-trade press conference last summer. After withstanding a hot Kobe Bryant in the first quarter, the Celtics dominated every facet of the game thereafter, led by KG (26 pts, 14 rebs, 3 stls) playing the kind of hair-on-his-chest game we’ve been waiting for since the Finals began. The dagger: Garnett’s floating, twisting, one-hand and-one that put Boston up by 21 in the final minute of the first half. The explosion you heard from the Boston crowd when that happened was a collective “FINALLY!” They’ve been waiting for Big Ticket to come through with a moment like that, where they could lose their minds, all postseason long. From there it was just a matter of time until the clock hit all zeros and the Celtics and the city of Boston could celebrate … How amazing and insane was KG in the post-game? Incoherently screaming to his Moms and everyone else he’s ever met in his life, spitting all over Michelle Tafoya, bursting into tears a few times, screaming “ANYTHING IS POSSIBUUUUUULLLLLLL!!!” and damn near fainting as Leon Powe reassured him, “I got you! I got you!” We always wondered how Garnett would react if he ever won the championship, and somehow he still managed to exceed our expectations … Finals MVP Paul Pierce didn’t have his best game (17 pts, 10 asts, 4-for-13 FG’s), but over the course of the series you couldn’t give the trophy to anyone else. Does this definitely certify Pierce as a Hall of Famer? Is he going to have his #34 retired in Boston? We say “Yes” and “Yes” … Did you see when Doc Rivers took the Big Three out of the game with about 3:30 remaining and Kobe was standing right there by the C’s bench, having to see and hear the whole thing? Is he going to use that as motivation for next year? … Kobe hit his first three shots of the first quarter — two treys and a long two-pointer — just barely missed his fourth attempt (another three), then stuck his next shot from beyond the arc. Long story short, seven minutes into the game Kobe had his s***-eating “I’m better than all of you” grin going and it looked like we were definitely headed for a Game 7. Seeing Kobe off to a hot start like that might have sparked 5.2 million “KOBE’S GOING FOR 70!!!” text messages amongst Lakers fans, and forced the TD Banknorth Garden concierge to call in an order for 20,000 pairs of new pants. If only Pau Gasol and/or Lamar Odom had decided to show up during that stretch, the Lakers would have been up big early … Kobe didn’t start cooling off until Doc put in James Posey, whose solitary job was to stop the avalanche from coming. After Posey started making him work for open looks, Kobe was officially no longer in a groove when he short-armed two straight jumpers midway through the second quarter and L.A. fell behind by double-digits. Boston was cutting off his drives all night, too, so Kobe (22 pts, 7-for-22 FG’s) absolutely needed to stay knocking down those J’s if the Lakers were gonna have a chance. As it stood, L.A. shot 8-for-27 in the first half and totally fell apart in the second quarter. Their second half performance was just pathetic, embarrassing, and something that’s going to haunt Kobe for the next 12 months until he can try to get another shot at a ‘chip … In fact, watching what happened to Kobe and the Lakers last night was reminiscent of one of Mike Tyson‘s fights later in his career, in particular the Lennox Lewis fight. Tyson would come out in the first round looking to take his man’s head off or simply intimidate his man into wilting, but if that didn’t happen — if someone like Lennox took his best punches and stood up to that opening assault — reality soon set in for Mike that he was simply not as good of a fighter as the guy in front of him. That was the Lakers on Tuesday, and the Celtics have now forced them to fade into bolivian … Overheard from one member of the Dime crew: “If someone who didn’t know anything about basketball was watching this, they’d be like, ‘Why was that guy the MVP?'” Hint: they weren’t talking about Pierce … After KG, Boston’s best player was Rajon Rondo (21 pts, 7 rebs, 8 asts, 6 stls). He started out shooting horribly, but compensated by being a demon on defense and pushing the pace offensively. One time Rondo flew past Luke Walton so fast that all Luke could do was feebly stick his arm out trying to grab his jersey or anything to slow him down … Speaking of Luke, can you imagine his phone call to Bill Walton last night, as Bill is pretending to feel bad for him while trying to quietly dance around the room and smooch his Larry Bird posters? … Ray Allen was also a beast, dropping 26 points and 7 triples. When Ray got poked in the eye in the first half, you know somebody in the ABC production truck started screaming “Get an X-Mo of that! Get an X-Mo!” We’re glad they’re starting to use it more for actual game action and not just drawn-out shots of KG cursing. And cue the Lakers’ fans accusing Ray of faking/milking the eye injury just for the standing O he got when he came back … How bad were Odom (14 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts) and Gasol (11 pts, 8 rebs, 5 turnovers) that Doc felt comfortable enough playing Powe and Big Baby at the same time as his big-man combo? And don’t be fooled by L.O.’s decent stat line; he didn’t do ANYTHING until it was already garbage time. Odom reached a point in this series where he could be going coast-to-coast with the ball — which should be a scary thing if you’re on the other team — and L.A. was hoping he would just pass it before something bad happened … Random thought during the broadcast video intro: Since Michael Jordan‘s immortal shot against the Lakers in ’91 came when Cliff Levingston found MJ cutting to the basket, does that mean Cliff Levingston has the most famous assist in Finals history? … Good thing the series ended when it did, because ABC was clearly out of ideas for halftime features. And when you consider the teams and players involved in this series, that’s really unacceptable. The montage of “Wired” clips was OK at best, and definitely not jaw-dropping as Stu Scott promised. Although Andrew did point out that in Doc’s pre-game/halftime speeches, you can see he usually seems to convey the intensity and urgency of the moment much better than Phil Jackson … We know we’re not the only ones who spotted Kevin Duckworth in the “NBA Cares” ad that ran in the third quarter. E-mail from Austin: “I remember when I was little I was watching a Blazers game and they had a halftime feature on Kevin Duckworth. The point of the story, from what I recall, was to get us to feel sorry for him because people made fun of his name. There was one dramatic moment where he looked into the camera all sad-eyed and said, ‘What is a duck worth?’ remembering how kids used to clown him at school.” … Another memorable moment from the Celtics’ celebration: P.J. Brown double-fisting Bud Lights in the locker room, dancing and pouring them on shorter people … Finally, soon after the game we got the pic posted below e-mailed to us from Jed, the Dime crew’s most outwardly passionate Celtics fan, with the line, “Got it for my wedding. Drinking it for a championship.” … We’re out like the season …
THE REASON THE CELTICS WON….
[youtube.com]
[youtube.com]
So happy for KG.
So happy for Pierce.
But man i feel sorry for WHOEVER steps in front of the Bynum-Lakers next year…
1st, btw.
first and congrats to the champs
nvm…. 4th
or 2nd, whatever fudge
boston, first.
haha nice try krip
8! just like antoine…
…or not
fuk da lakers
“We always wondered how Garnett would react if he ever won the championship, and somehow he still managed to exceed our expectations”
WELL. SAID.
LMAOO @ “fade into bolivian”
Dear Paul,
Thank you.
Your fan always,
Shawn
Where are all those KG haters that were heavy before this game started? Is KG still on the list with Dirk, TMac, and Vince C?
The Celtics played a perfect game for 48 minutes. The Lakers just gave up. I can’t believe I actually thought that Kobe was better than MJ for a minute there. My bad.
The Lakers need to get rid of Vlad, Sasha, and Bill Walton’s retarded kid. They are embarrassing.
Portland, Utah, San Antonio, Phoenix, New Orleans maybe even Dallas. Those just mentioned teams have something to say about the “L.A. will be back next year.” statements.
Paul Pierce, will have his number in the rafters. Mark my words. Way to go Beantown…way to win a chip.
Congratulations Boston……THe lakeshow will be back next season with bynum hopefully the lakeshow will grow a new set of balls
Excellent game from the Celtics. And regarding KG, that’s what we’ve been waiting for! He’s got the monkey off his back and I’m happy for him.
Kobe is PISSED in his press conference right now.
well, i got owned… was rooting for LA, but bad O, D and everything in between sealed the deal for beantown…
props to the C’s for bringin’ back the pride in green… gotta give em due respect…
soft or otherwise, kg finally got his ring… let’s see how he plays moving forward…
and well, we’re out like rooting for LA…
KG’s interview . . . best thing I’ve seen on TV in years.
I can see the KG movie coming out in two months….
ANYTHING IS POSSIBUUUUUULLLLLLL!!!
How about that sick alley-oop from Eddie House to Tony Allen during garbage time?
Lamar Odom is ridiculous. The Lakers are getting blown out, and he tries to drive on KG only to get his shit crammed hard…txice. Then Lamar starts whining on the second cram about KG being to physical. What a pussy. Lakers need to trade Lamar too.
What is up with KG? He needs to show more emotion.
trade lamar to cleveland for big ben…
ROFL!
“What is up with KG? He needs to show more emotion.”
…any more emotion from him, and the dude will die from a combination of cardiac arrest and stroke…
great win for Boston. i’m happy that this season ended this way. somewhere Red is lighting up a cigar . . .
stuart scott getting booed..
stern getting booed..
kg: “michelle, you look good tonight, girl”
LOL
Lamar Odom for Shawn Marion. 2 players who were traded for Shaq…
Again, the Lakers kept Odom over Caron Butler.
congrats celtics, deserving as hell.
what about kobe in the post game press?
he will probably work out 20 hours a day now!!
Always had love for KG, so i’m glad he got a ring finally. All those years wasting away in Minny was heartbreaking to see. Congrats to Pierce and Allen too, clutch through and through.
It was killing me to see the Lakers have zero balls and have no clue what to do. I definitely saw no leadership whatsoever in Kobe. Very disappointing.
That whole Laker team owes their fans an apology for the way they played tonight, not even mentioning the rest of the series. They just plain got embarrased and gave their fans nothing to root for, not even some tenacity.
The only one i have no love for is Cassell, fuck you Cassell you ex-clipper
Yo, great point Austin. Almost forgot that the Lakers kept Odom over Butler, what a bitch move.
Purple and Gold forever.
Our year came one year early.
Bynum and get a small forward and ring #4 for Kobe.
i thought KG was a lil sauced up by the time he got interviewed
fuck the lakers and their wack ass offense…
DEFENCE IS WHAT IT IS
CELTS DONE DID IT, I am glad they gave Pierce the MVP even though I know Ray felt left out cuz he didn’t win nothing this season but still the rings will be sweet enough. i think doc shoulda gave scalibrine some garbage time action, poor dude even mihm got more finals minutes than him lol
The championship back where it belong.. in the EAST, LAKERS ARE TRASH AND KOBE IS A SNITCH
Ray had that killer All-Star Game performance. But again, he didn’t get a trophy for that either since it went to LeBron.
Did you all see Scalabrine’s press conference? What a clown.
Laker Fan here:
Hats off to the C’s, they deserved to win. Lakers played bball like girl scouts and got taken out in every category.
I know everyone in Lakernation is going to get their panties in a bunch, but Phil Jackson is NOT A GOOD GAME COACH. He’s boardline horrible. He does no coaching what-so-ever, doesn’t make any kind of game adjustment, and tells his player to “work it out”. What kind of BS is that?
Anyways, Laker fans no need to panic. We obviously got skunked and embarrassed (I almost turned my Laker shirt inside out at the sports bar tonight), but we really don’t need any kind of roster change with spots 1-10. Expendable players are Walton, Newble, Mbenga, but other than that we don’t need any trades.
Again, nice win to the Celtics. As painful as it is, your team played like men, and well the Lakers played like a bunch of pansies.
Every Laker fan is talking about Bynum like he is the second coming of Christ or something. He was solid this season pre-injury, but maybe Laker fans should wait and see how he plays next year before they start crowning the Lakers 09 NBA Champs.
Just remember that Lakers won’t be the only team getting better next season. The Hornets are just beginning to tap into their potential, the Rockets get a healthy Yao back (we’ll see how long that lasts), and the Spurs will still have their Big 3 plus younger talent.
if i was in boston once they lifted the smoking rule i would have rolled up and smoked a fatty for the lakers next season. whats with the gatorade dump from pierce to doc, that was memoriable. kobe is pissed off cause he’s confused when to use his talents in game situations. have you played nba 07 where you can change from different superstar types? thats whats wrong with kobe, he stays on one type for too long but with the lose comes experience….lebron MVP for 09
Not a fan of either team, but I’m so happy to see KG win a ring. If he didn’t win it this year, I doubt if he ever get one. Now that the Celtics won, they give me a reason to hate them for next season, especially with Cassell & PJ Brown on the roster. BTW is anybody else pissed off that Scalabrine has a ring when dudes like AI have none. Scalabrine does absolutely nothing for that team yet he has a ring. Total BS.
“Did you all see Scalabrine’s press conference? What a clown.”
Naw, what happened? Scalabrini and Matt Bonner are both goofy, red-headed, pale scrubs who’s sole jobs were to keep the seats warm for KG and Tim Duncun. But they both have rings now. Coincidence? No, it’s clear that in order to win an NBA Championship, you need a suffocating D to go along with a big, red-headed scrub on the bench.
Greeting Laker fans, i hope i impressed you with my huge shots and awesome decision making. You can thank me later.
Scalabrine sat at the press conference table as everyone was pretty much looking at him like, “Is this a joke?” He starts off with, “Oh, no one has any questions?” Then he goes into this cocky rant about how he doesn’t understand how anyone could have picked the Lakers to win, etc. etc, then when a reporter finally decided to ask him a question, Scalabrine insults the guy’s outfit.
Scalabrine is a dick.
I’d rather be AI and work my ass off yet not get a ring, rather than Scal and keep KG’s seat warm and maybe pretend to be Gasol/Odom in practice
Is there any way LA can get Agent Zero. How about Odom and Rad.
Congrats Celtics, Enjoy the championship we all know in 2 years it’ll be back to the good old days of 20 win seasons
Lakers in 7 still! hehe..did anyone expect the Lakers to play like crap? Like seriously..they played like a High School team. Since the NBA is fixed..I’d say they paid Kobe to lose. Almost every first quarter…guy comes out shooting lights out. Then he disappears? I would have loved if Kobe started playing the old selfish Kobe tonight..because no one else was doing anything. At least he would have cut the deficit to like 20? haha. anyway. Congrat True Boston Fans. KG congrats! only person I like on the Boston Squad. But no congrats to you Bandwagoners. Lets try to win this thing next year Lakers.
WHat is a duck worth? BWWWWAAAAAHHHAAAAAHAHAHA
HILARIOUS. That mess has me cracking up fo real.
you know the draft will be somewhat big. its all going to come down to trades though. unless some team or teams make a big trade to even up things with the big three, they will very well repeat provided no injury..
at this point you can almost say you need a better gm than coach cause honestly…Bostone prolly would have got the chip with (insert any name here) coaching.
Congrats Boston …party hard. ON TOP OF DA WOOORRRLD!
KG actually brought it today. finally!!!
wooot happy lakers didnt win. but with bynum back next year its probably just a small delay till they get the trophy.
Kobe Bryant is definitely on par/better than that Jordan dude. If the regular season wasn’t proof enough, #24 did what Jordan would never do in the finals. Psh, MJ’s got nothing on the Mamba!