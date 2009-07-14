This Could Be Trouble

Just after inking their 3.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg backup center to a $34 million extension, the Magic had to wake up to the following headline this morning: “Gortat disappointed about return to Magic.”

Marcin Gortat’s agent Guy Zucker is talking like he’s representing a perennial All-Star. Dude, take your money, help your team try to get back to the Finals, and shut up. I thought Eastern European big men were supposed to be tough guys, not divas.



Agent Guy Zucker said the center “was definitely very disappointed” on Monday when Orlando matched the offer… “It was definitely about the opportunity to find out how good he can really be,” Zucker said. “We had requested that Orlando not match the offer. We stated the fact that he sincerely wanted the chance to carve his own path, be his own man, so to speak, which is not going to be realistically possible in Orlando.”

So let’s get this right. He’s “very disappointed” that his client is getting a chance to play for a title while making a truckload of cash, even though he recorded a total of 5 double-doubles last year?

I hope that in a couple of weeks someone comes out and chalks this issue up to a language discrepancy.

Source: Real GM