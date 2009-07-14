This Could Be Trouble

Just after inking their 3.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg backup center to a $34 million extension, the Magic had to wake up to the following headline this morning: “Gortat disappointed about return to Magic.”
Marcin Gortat’s agent Guy Zucker is talking like he’s representing a perennial All-Star. Dude, take your money, help your team try to get back to the Finals, and shut up. I thought Eastern European big men were supposed to be tough guys, not divas.
Agent Guy Zucker said the center “was definitely very disappointed” on Monday when Orlando matched the offer…
“It was definitely about the opportunity to find out how good he can really be,” Zucker said. “We had requested that Orlando not match the offer. We stated the fact that he sincerely wanted the chance to carve his own path, be his own man, so to speak, which is not going to be realistically possible in Orlando.”
So let’s get this right. He’s “very disappointed” that his client is getting a chance to play for a title while making a truckload of cash, even though he recorded a total of 5 double-doubles last year?
I hope that in a couple of weeks someone comes out and chalks this issue up to a language discrepancy.
Source: Real GM
I think his agent is just saying he wants the chance for some playing time so that he can develop as a player…nothing wrong with that…
Nah, he wants to play more minutes maybe even start. And the chances of that happening in Orl are very slim. He’ll probably get traded mid-season.
Yeah @ 1 Your right….
@ Lakernation
Were good boy, the Lakers have upped their?offer to LO!
How can anyone be disappointed w/ $34 million for 10 mins of work a night?
Dimes just picking on him because hes white.. Surprised you didnt attack him for being a pollack.
More Euro-bashing. Working hard to be a stereotypical American NBA publication, eh Dime?
The agent, as usual, is the issue here not Gortat.
@4 So’eone who wants to play more basketball because they love the game.
@6 You should see their defensw if Bron would have killed Nicole and Goldman…
or when Gerald Greens shit ass beats his girlfriend…
Things like this should make us applaud Ron Artest for being so selfless. Despite him being mentally insane he is a warrior and team player and he truly loves playing basketball
he wants to play, not sit behind dwight the rest of his career. whats hard to understand about that?
@dk – Don’t get too excited about the lakeshow. This is dime being typical dime and bashing on the few euro-caucasian players in the league. Orlando has the depth and experience, and not to mention supreme talent to beat LA in a rematch. The major thing i’m worried about is your lakers getting to the Finals… I mean w/o ariza making to late game steals to seal the games against the Nugs, i’m not sure Orlando wouldn’t have faced off against Denver. So count your prayers. Mourn the loss of Ariza. And get ready for a big serving of Dwight Howard’s Fat Cock in da LAKER Nation’s Mouth. No Homo.
GOOOO MAGICCC!!!!
@qq Ron Artest averages more steals than Ariza, plays leagues better man to man D, and has way more of a shot. Its a wrap?kid.
@qq Are bigs are better than yours to. The only thing you got on us is Nelson.
It also wasnt a close series Orlando got pwnd
@10 Truest of true! I don’t know WHY no one is sending love to Ron Ron…the fool took a pretty substantial pay cut. The FIRST time I’ve ever seen an athlete truly not give an ish about the money. He simply wanted to play in LA and made it happen. If it were any other athlete they’d be getting HELLA love. Look at Arenas giving back chump change to be constantly injured.
Suns signed Frye. Washington bout to sign Oberto. What in the world are the Rockets doing???
sigh
Gortat needs to STFU. While I think he truly is solid, he is unproven and just got a great deal of $.
Gortat, you should be careful what you wish for. You just got a boatload of $ and no real pressure to earn it. Just like an NFL backup quarterback. You are still young and your day will come to start (with someone in the league) if you continue to pan out and are truly up to it. And you will only get better working against Dwight in practices. Much better this than getting racked someplace where you have to be the man, and you and everyone else discovers you may not be up to it.
I gotta agree with Gortat on his agent here.
Gortat gave 110% and was a difference maker last year when he was earning a league minimum salary and seeing 10 minutes a game as Dwight’s back-up. Gortat did more to earn a starting gig in the NBA than most guys.
If in 6 months, the Magic are complaining that Gortat is playing like he doesn’t want to be there, don’t be surprised.
Nah, Ron shouldnt be applauded. He turned his back on the Rox after he said he wanted to play in Houston. Yao goes down and all of a sudden he bolts to ride on a team that was already a championship contender to get a ring who won’t have to work as hard for.
It may be another case where an agent feeds an athlete pipe dreams and promises and then doesnt deliver. But how can you not appreciate 30M. Its not like he aint gonna play, he will get minutes. He wont be bashed for having an inflated and absurd contract. He just needs to play. Its not for a crappy team shooting for Lottery that locked him up. I dont think its really Gortat complaining about the price match, its just his agent trying to save face.
Andrew are you seriously gonna tell me that if a team offered you the opportunity to start after being a career back you wouldn’t jump at the opportunity??? And you wouldn’t be be dissapointed to be denied that opportunity?? Honestly?
Anyone talking about euro-bashing or xenophobia (look it up) is full of garbage.
Gortat is making the SAME money that Dallas offered him (actually a little more since FL doesn’t have an income tax), but hell yes you’re going to be disappointed in seeing your minutes drop from 30+ back down to 15-20.
And chill out until it comes from Gortat, himself and not his agent. Agents are paid to say the shitty stuff.
This is sad that a scrub like Gortat is even getting this much run. He is the next Danny Gadz at that price point. $34 mil for that??? and these are tough economic times? Go on take the money and run woo woo. Does not matter because Orlando is going to finish third behind a healthy Boston and a gimmick Cavs team. Mitch get the effin deal done so we can repeat already!
Why do people always want it both ways; we want players to stop bitching about money saying the love for the game and the opportunity to play should be rewarding enough (to a point) and now we coming down on a guy who is getting overpaid and instead of staying mum and cashing checks he’s voicing his dissapointment in not being able to play more than he will in Orlando and to prove to himself and/or others that he can play the game at a high level. Only in America.
@22 Texas has no state income tax either.
If you want more PT and sign an offer sheet rather than wait til the next year then you’re a god-damned moron if you moan when your team matches the offer. Agent at fault.
@dk: don’t fool yourself into thinking that artest will be more influential to the lakers than ariza. See Ariza was a very high character guy for the lakers. Aside from that, he produced at an extremely high efficiency level, especially for a guy who player only about 2/3 of artest’s mins. Sure artest has a reputation as a great defender and player, but he’s extremely overrated. He got KILLED by B-ROY, and lit up by KOBE (sure, everyone does, i know), but on the offensive end, he shoots far too many forced and contested shots. He’s been hyped to the point when he would actually believe that he’s the 2nd option on that team. When his minutes drop, and he doesn’t get as many shots as he normally would, thats when you’ll see the real ron come out. And trust me you’ll miss ariza.
In regards to the Fakers BIGS – You got Gasol who’s decent, and Bynum who’s a fucking BUM.
Dwight is the BEST Big in the game, and he’s vyying for the title of BEST BIG OF ALL-TIME…All he need is to get that 1st ring, which he’ll do THIS SEASON!
And Gortat will prove to be equivalent or better than Bynum.
And yes, we have a WAYYY better PG than you.
So like I said, everyone in Fakers Nation should get used to having Dwight’s extremely meaty penis in their mouths and slapping them in their face and eyes come next finals. No Homo.
Where was it implied that the man was disappointing by the money??
Dallas made the offer and they asked the Magic not to match it. I do think Marcin and his agent are being short-sighted in that Battie was really taking away from his minutes, not Dwight. He is still young enough to prove to be a starter and maybe get a bigger contract down the road. Marcin should focus on developing his passing and shooting, so he can stay on the floor longer. 20-25 minutes a game is not totally unreasonable with the Magic, which is probably what he would have averaged with Dallas seeing as though they may go with their small lineup for stretches (Dirk, Marion, J-Ho, Terry, Kid)…
Whining won’t win you minutes or favor…
@Diego – You need to STFU. You aren’t a magic fan, and you don’t know shit about hoops buddy. So seriously, keep your worthless opinion to yourself. The Magic will be fine. Gortat will be a double double guy. And come next year, all you haters will be eating CROW. In the meantime, keep sucking LA nuts. Be warned though, the juice is running out. Magic got that swag and mojo.
Magic – 2009-2010 NBA CHAMPIONS!
Dwight Howard – 2009-2010 Regular Season and Finals MVP!
Gortat – 2009-2010 – MIP
Stan da Man – 2009-2010 Coach of the Year.
ps @dk: thanks for quitting the impostor biz.
“So like I said, everyone in Fakers Nation should get used to having Dwight’s extremely meaty penis in their mouths and slapping them in their face and eyes come next finals. No Homo.”
Can we really excuse such statements with just No Homo?? Very confusing. That’s like getting caught in the Men’s bathroom stale with another man mounting you, then trying to say No Homo as if you clearly aren’t “Brown Sliding” in the bathroom…
It just isn’t enough to take away from such aggressively ambiguous homo erotica…
Just saying…Basketball site…
Message to the Polish Hammer…You are a RESTRICTED free agent. That means your team can match the offe if they feel like. You should be lucky a contending team even wants you back. He’d rather go and be the number one guy, average 8 points and 7 boards (THAT’S ALL HE IS) and lose 50 games a year, and then complain that he wants to win.
If you love the game, you want to win. Complaining that someone let you go so you can start is wining. Someone give this dude some cheese to go with it.
@ QQ: You and your imposter blather are a long-winded virus on this site. Why don’t you just go back to class, you loser young, student punk and stop dummying up this site. Your stupid-ass, self-oriented totally emotional posts just clog this site up. “Yeah, Magic are super dooper, best team ever, every other team sucks, blah, blah, blah…” Why don’t you stick with some kiddie-oriented Magic site and let the big boys have Dime?
@ qq I would take, at this point, Gasol over Ho any day. D Ho needs to work on his Killer I and at least a fucking hook. He has zero post moves or shots. Hes garbage on O in comparison to real C’s.
@ qq If Ariza is better than Artest then Carter is better for your team than Hedo…
@kudabeen: dawg, i was merely pointing out that dwight would be shitting on all y’all Faker fans very shortly. If ‘NO HOMO’ doesn’t explain my stance on everything, the you must be remedial. So I’ll say it again, better get used to having Dwight thick anaconda-like penis all inya FAKER THROATS and JAWS. Yes, NO HOMO. It’s merely a metaphor that means y’all gonna be gettin FUCKED UP by ORLANDO.
@Diego: Dude, i’ve been having more cred on this site for a long time. You post once every month or so, and usually you state the most obvious of statements. The only difference this time, is that you are speaking like you know something when really you don’t know your own ass from a hole in the wall.
In terms of me repping my magic – that’s who I am. I repp them to the FULLEST. Unlike a lot of these fair-weather fans, I rep my magic when the win or LOSE. That’s right, I’m true to my team. Fault me for that if you will, but to that I say FUCK YOU.
Regarding the impostor – you can personally thank dk for cutting out that nonsense. I think we’re almost back to having intelligent basketball conversation. There’s only one more person to get rid of, you.
actually, dime is for kids too. I just go here to laugh at all this piss fighting going on.
gortat = next andres biedrens?
and the mavs should look tyson chandler up… if he can pass a physical this time i would seriously look at him.
or how about trading jet terry for okafor and signing iverson as 6th man? unless ai would rather play 40+ minutes a night with the grizzle.
QQ: Keep living in your fantasy world: Where you are the man on Dime, everyone gives you mad cred here, and today you seem to be focusing on asses, holes in the wall and Dwight’s johnson–those 3 items give credence to Kudabeen’s implied theory re. you @ post 29.
You are simply annoying.
–make that @ post 31.
Great come back. Still doesn’t change the fact that you don’t know shit about basketball.
@dk, VC on the magic, the current magic, yes is an upgrade over hedo. plus the signing of bass trumps all. He’s a double double machine.
It should be clear to all of you that the original QQ hasn’t entered this thread yet..
As for Gortat, he was looking at starting alongside Nowitzki, Kidd, Marion, and JHoward. I don’t think the Mavs are better than the Magic, but they’re not shabby either. I totally understand his disappointment, he went from being a starter on a playoff contender, to 10-12mpg backup with a ring contender.
@42: I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. You guys really need to start realizing who’s real from who’s not.
I’M REALLLLLLL GODDDAAMMITTTT!!
first Verajao, then this, and AI is only getting offered 2mill?? Damn, its a sad time for the league
what makes this a issue is a) ya carving your own path is cool but would u rather do that now or get a ring? theres plently of guys who didn’t amount to anything tryin to carve their own path. I mean does anyone here really see gortat becoming some stud at 40 minutes a game? 2) you just got 34mil when a year ago no one even heard of you, your rated like a 64 in nba2k9…so chill…prove yourself alil more. I mean they weren’t gonna start him over dampier if he went to dallas anyway (how sad is that) 3) I’d rather be on dwights team than having to guard him on a defenseless mavs.
P.S: I love how guys complain about euro bashing when the majority of them act like divas and softies..Didn’t people rip ariza for “wanting to carve his own path” too? so stop cryin
oops. chemistry issues and it’s only summer. shoulda just done another sign and trade rather than have an unhappy camper.
@ A.K. – you gotta be kiddin me with this article. Dude is almost in his prime, had a solid season as a backup, realized that his minutes are gonna be cut even more with the signin of Bass, signs an offer sheet to get minutes elsewhere, asks the team not to match since they obviously don’t need him anymore with the Bass signin AND Ryan Anderson bein picked up too, and they do anyways.
And you blame him? I didn’t read anywhere that Gortat was disappointed with the money and I doubt if you did. Bein a bball journalist, you should know that dude woulda had waaaaaay more than 5 double-doubles if he got the minutes.
It’s not always about the money; sometimes you gotta roll out to get your shine.I’m readin stupid shit on posts today. Dudes are like “If you love the game, you wanna win” Fuck no! IF YOU lOVE THE GAME, YOU WANNA PLAY! T-Mac left Toronto to get outta Vince’s shadow, Jermaine hadda leave Portland to get his, Nash left Dallas and became mvp. Lots of examples. Point is, when the Magic signed Bass, everybody was sayin what a great pickup, you can start Meer, VC, Shard, BB and Dwight and roll Pietrus, JJ, Battie, AJ and Anderson off the bench. All of a sudden they bring back a dude who don’t wanna be there. I’m lookin at the Magic sideways now cuz they “couldn’t afford to bring Hedo back” for 10mil per, so they get Vince(16 mil), lose Lee, sign Bass(4.5) then still match on Gortat(7mil)….suspect
@ Bron
The issue is self-confidence.
If I’m Gortat, I KNOW I can take Dampier’s spot, take all his minutes, but even a 2 yr old knows that Gortat ain’t touchin Dwight’s playin time no matter how well he plays.
@K-Dizz-I dont got him taking Damp spot either.Everybody all hyped up for this bullshit ass player.What they gonna say when he averages 8 and 4.
Gortat would have smacked Ericka Dampira around like a little kid. Gortat has more post moves than Howard and half the starting centers in the league, he just doesn’t get very many oppurtunities to showcase because that isn’t his job on the Magic. Anyone who followed the Magic all season could see that Gortat is already better then half the starting centers in the league. So he wanted more playing time, big whoop. If Van Gundy is smart he will keep Howards minutes down throughout the season and let Gortat play more. Better yet the Magic should package Gortat with the 8 mil trade exemption they got for the sign-and-trade of Hedo
QQ da boss snitches! get ya mind right before u post something ignorant again. what up qq? tell them haterz to eat a dick