This Guy Needs His Own Show

I’m probably not the only person who thinks they could be program director for NBA TV. While I have to give credit where it’s due and applaud the network for striking gold with Gary Payton, Chris Webber and Cousin Ahmad on Tuesday night’s “NBA Gametime,” there are lots of other areas where I’d want to tweak the formula and get some more entertaining stuff on what should be one of the best sports channels on TV.

On the heels of this story, I got my latest of many ideas for an NBA TV show: “The Daily Curmudgeon” hosted by Rick Barry, where he and a guest — maybe Kareem Abdul-Jabbar one day, or Oscar Robertson the next, or Hubie Brown the day after — sit down and bitch for half-an-hour about everything they don’t like with today’s game. In a special hour-long edition every few months, Rick and Charley Rosen rifle through a “PTI”-style list of topics and just rip everything and everyone to shreds.

I also need NBA TV to take better advantage of its video library. With so many amazing games having been played throughout the League’s 60-something years, why does it seem like I’m always watching the same five old-school games? The 1984 Finals were great, and that famous Suns/Celtics game from the ’70s was cool, but get a little creative, please. Give us more Larry Johnson in his prime, more Alex English, more Run-TMC, more Hakeem, more Rodman, more Young Shaq, more Payton/Kemp, more Bad Boys.

Then there’s my reality shows: Following Michael Beasley all day around Miami, following Hamed Haddadi all day in the D-League, and “What would you Du for Love?” a dating show starring Chris Duhon and 15 hopeful NYC groupies.

