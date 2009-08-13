This Is Amazing

You’ll spend at least an hour today messing around with this…
Source: Complex
I SPIT HOT FIYA!!! LOL ….
this is classic
gettin drunk on the reg!!!! yachts on the reg!! smoking weed on the reg!!!
dear god please bring back kenny powers!!!
Only thing missing is “We’re talking bout practice.”
Oh, it’s obviously there, but it’s cut off on dime’s website, cause it’s too wide.
This is an instant classic right here.
I love the pause on Spike haha
Your fuckin out!
Kenny Powers! LOL
R Kelly
HAHAHA
good thing Madden comes out soon. The offices of Dime are clearly without enough to do.
why is Jim Jones on there like 4 times?
jada—–> ah HA!
This made me go back and look at the horrified look on Mike Meyers face when Kayne busted it out with ” GB dont care about black people ” . Fucking classic! Mike Myers is proffesional actor/comedian/improv artist and none of those skills were gonna help that cat there! Gold!
[www.youtube.com]
Hes like wtf is he reading from the begining because that shit aint on the teleprompter.
Then at 1:21 a deep breath, like thank fucking God I survived that!
Then 1:37 !!! History is made two actors frozen in time, shock and awe. Mike Myers face is priceless! Chris Tucker couldnt say anything at first and he wasnt even high!
Lol that Kanye comment was pricless.. Just plain priceless..
I would smack the shit out of Diddy if he ever directed the word bitchassness at me.. only cuz he seems like a bigger biatch to me.. pretty funny how he actually trys to use it as a real word though lol
Ni$$a got a piece of J-Lo and aint been the same since..
@3 Yeah,First thing i looked was AI
it cost me 2 min………but fun
UGHCK! This thing is killing me. Fricking Goonther with the HOT FIRE!! Killing me.
AI Practice quote IS there,
i guess dime accidentally cut it off when they cut out the Complex logo at the bottom as well
[www.complex.com]
peace!
NO its not
is that bizzy bone at the top left
lol eli porter
max bbbbbb ayeeee
