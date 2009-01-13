This Is Crazy

Eddy Curry‘s former driver hit him with a lawsuit on Monday with a laundry list of allegations, one crazier than the next.

* According to the suit, Curry solicited gay sex from his driver “in the nude,” allegedly telling him, “Look at me, Dave, look” and “Come and touch it, Dave.”



* Curry supposedly called him a “f—ing Jew,” “cracker,” “white slave,” “white devil” and “grandmaster of the KKK.”

* The former driver also alleges that Curry pointed a loaded gun in his face on at least two occasions, threatening the driver if he complained about his treatment. “Look, I have one in the chamber,” Curry allegedly said.

[Curry’s] lawyer, Kelly Saindon, denied all of [the driver’s] allegations, calling them “absolutely untrue,” and saying he began making a series of claims for unpaid wages several months ago, upping the ante each time.

Source: Fox Sports