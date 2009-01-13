This Is Crazy

Eddy Curry‘s former driver hit him with a lawsuit on Monday with a laundry list of allegations, one crazier than the next.
* According to the suit, Curry solicited gay sex from his driver “in the nude,” allegedly telling him, “Look at me, Dave, look” and “Come and touch it, Dave.”
* Curry supposedly called him a “f—ing Jew,” “cracker,” “white slave,” “white devil” and “grandmaster of the KKK.”
* The former driver also alleges that Curry pointed a loaded gun in his face on at least two occasions, threatening the driver if he complained about his treatment. “Look, I have one in the chamber,” Curry allegedly said.
[Curry’s] lawyer, Kelly Saindon, denied all of [the driver’s] allegations, calling them “absolutely untrue,” and saying he began making a series of claims for unpaid wages several months ago, upping the ante each time.
As much as I dislike this huge waste of space and talent, something about this case don’t seem right.
thats some fucked up shit either way… if it happened, or if buddy’s driver is making it up, one of these two parties is crazy.
How is it that players in ny who arent even playing makin headlines?
Wow, I’ll be very surprised if this even makes it to trial. Unless the driver has this all taped…there’s no way that Eddy gets sued.
that’s questionable… the gay part anyway… the other accusations… not so much… Eddy should just pay dude off… $100k isn’t worth all the dirt he’s going to get dragged into.
The whole case just sounds made up…touches every single key point as far as racial slurs, sexuality in doubt and violence (gun pointing). Just seems way too fabricated.
“The driver has a criminal record that includes a three-year prison sentence for a 1992 burglary in New Jersey. He also got three years’ probation in a 2004 resisting-arrest case in the Garden State, records show.”
I know I bust on Eddy alot. But he’s actually a pretty nice guy…he’s not a thug, has a wife and 3 kids, and has never been in trouble with the law…with the weight scale, yes…but Eddy dosn’t need this.
I think the allegations are baseless and bullshit. The only thing the courts would even touch would be the sexual harrassment. And even that seems sketching just on the mere grounds that the driver had to throw in all of the other stuff as well to make Eddy look bad…
This whole case will get thrown out .
not true at all, a made up case.
The only thing disgusting the driver has hear or watched is the noise of E-City snacking.
If this is true … wow.
If this is fasle, then would you pay to make this go away, or would you counter sue for slander, and what would be attempted fraud (wouldn’t it?) – and put this clown back in jail.
I’m guessing the amount is less than 100K, since it is likely less cost to Eddy than going to court would cost and amounts to a quick score for the guy.
The only thing is the guy throwing in that Curry threatened him with a gun. Wouldn’t the police have to immediately and fully investigate now because of that?
The truth?
Driver got fired by Eddie.
Driver is pissed cause Eddie has tons of money and he won’t see any of it.
Driver makes up stories to try to get some of Eddie’s money.
Nah, it’s not fraud, that has a very specific legal definition that doesn’t really have anything to do with this.
Also, as long as he doesn’t say anything outside of court Curry can’t get him for defamation. In a civil suit like this you only hope to get the cost of paying your attorneys, and that’s (I don’t know New Jersey) usually just if the judge thinks it’s frivolous.
To all though, seriously.
What if every account is true.
That was going to be my next point. Just by implicating athletes, politicians or any other public figure in these scandals, true or false, the damage is already done.
I don’t believe it. The only thing Curry would sexually harass is “Big Mac.”
I completely agree with MoxWestCoastRep..
When i read this my jaw just about hit the floor.. But then i looked at the Dime picture and everything actually clicked..
Lol at control post #10. It seems as though the wildest allegations are always true. It’s like why would this driver make up some insane shit when he could just say that he wasn’t paid for his services? Unpaid labor lawsuits happen all the time.
I’m skeptical about all this, too, but I’m just glad Dime finally posted on this, so we don’t have to see any more of that fake thug Heckler’s creepily obsessed posts about this story.
Sounds to me like the driver is trying to extort Curry. All the allegations sound fucked up.
If they are true though…. then Curry’s got much bigger problems then just trying to get his game together.
