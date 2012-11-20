This is How Chicago Plays Ball

Over 400 of the best players from Boston, D.C., New York and Chicago competed in the first two rounds of Red Bull Midnight Run for the chance to represent their city in the finals in Brooklyn in December and earn ultimate bragging rights. Second round action is now a wrap and 35 players from each city have been trimmed to teams of eight to represent at the Barclays Center on December 14th for the championship.

We’ve been releasing a series of infographics that take a deeper look into each city’s unique style of play and performance by the numbers. Click on the image below or visit the Midnight Run microsite for a closer look at the fourth city on the tour, Chicago.

For more on Red Bull Midnight Run (and a larger look at the graphic), GO HERE.

