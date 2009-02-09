This is Important

10 years ago

We were reading some articles on the Blazers-dedicated blog Blaze of Love when we spotted a tribute to the current trend among NBA dance squads employing “boy shorts” for their talent.

Apparently they noticed the look on the Blazers dancers and further “research” turned up samples from around the League.

Sure, the post is from November, but we thought it was important to share. Otherwise you might have missed out on our friend from the Rockets here on the left.

