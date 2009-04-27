This Is Just a Little Bit Unfair

04.27.09 9 years ago 30 Comments

If it wasn’t enough that Pistons fans weren’t showing up to the Palace despite $11 tickets, or that they showed absolutely zero heart in getting swept by the Cavs, the ESPN/ABC empire decided to post this graphic during their NBA coverage this weekend.

Seriously? It’s like they had a meeting to figure out how to make Allen Iverson look worse and this was some executive’s brainchild.

Around The Web

TAGSALLEN IVERSONCHAUNCEY BILLUPSDimeMagESPN slander

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP