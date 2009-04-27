This Is Just a Little Bit Unfair

If it wasn’t enough that Pistons fans weren’t showing up to the Palace despite $11 tickets, or that they showed absolutely zero heart in getting swept by the Cavs, the ESPN/ABC empire decided to post this graphic during their NBA coverage this weekend.
Seriously? It’s like they had a meeting to figure out how to make Allen Iverson look worse and this was some executive’s brainchild.
At least AI is winning the turnover category…
nah
he deserves it
i’m all for it. I used to be an AI fan, but how anybody who has any concept of professionalism or honor can still like this guy is a mystery to me.
forget that dude. i hope he never plays another game in the league
man, If AI was playing the pistons would have gotten at least one win. The Pistons messed this season up for themselves. Don’t blame AI, dude always shows up to play….
except in practices of course.
thats cold
Iverson and the Pistons (especially) are at fault for this whole thing. AI’s been around long enough for everybody to know that he’s a player who won’t get you anywhere: If you let him do his thing, you won’t win in the long run and if you ask/force him to tone down his gunning or to work within the team, he’s going to flip the fuck out. The Pistons brought this on themselves. They’re like one of those rec league teams or the same guys that you see who play together exclusively and may be just good enough to place but can’t win shit when it comes down to the big ones. The players basically operate in their own circle and likely tanked games in response to Rip’s benching and to Billups getting traded during that stretch where the Pistons were losing. Whether AI was there or not, the Pistons weren’t and aren’t going to win another title anytime soon, barring KG and Ray Allen level deals.
@JC hahaha damn that’s cold man.
I feel bad for Iverson I mean that’s just fucked up.
I saw this, and I was like “Dime’s gotta mention this!”
It was strange how they posted that up there, because the point they were making was that they lost a huge player by making that trade. They lost Billups, and got essentially nothing in return. So that’s why they did it, but….
anyone who was just tuning in because they haven’t paid attention to the NBA in a while was thinking “WOW Allen Iverson used to be good…”
It was AI’s fault that the Pistons got swept.
It was AI’s fault that Sheed aka Top 5 Talent in the League when Motivated is actually a role player that jacks up too many 3s and doesnt reb.
It was AI’s fault that RIP sucks and can’t create his own shot.
It was AI’s fault that T Prince is the most overrated defender in the league who can’t dribble or go right.
It was AI’s fault that Coach Curry is an IDIOT.
It was AI’s fault.
Rodney Stuckey is not a PG of the future and is vastly overrated. Best players for the Pistons were McDyess, Bynum, and Kwame Brown. Yes Kwame Brown. It was AI’s fault.
I thought the same thing when I saw that…glad Dime called bullshit.
0 turnovers for AI that’s what im talkin bout! dudes playin flawless ball right now
pride is a bitch, and it just cost AI the rep he spent a career earning. whos going to sign this guy now after he walked out on the pistons because hes “too good” to come off the bench. he’ll be hanging out with sprewell next season.
i second kevin k.
ths is why the Detroit pistons sucked this year. It wasnt all allen iverson’s fault. Ever since billups got traded hamilton has been a bitch, tayshaun played like crap, rodney stuckey has been jacking up shots, and rasheed wallace has absolutely sucked, in close games where the pistons could win , rasheed kept jacking up 3 pointers. You cannot blame the demise all on iverson, this team was doomed from the beginnig. Joe Dumars knew that. Oh and im not convinced chauncey billups miraculously turned around the nuggets. If yall dont remember the nuggets were a 50 win team last year. Also, the defense improved not because of chauncey, it improved because nene kenyon and the birdman were playing excellent.
i thrid kevin K..
when you look at it, the pistons NEEDED to make this trade– if only for salary cap purposes.
billups is still a good player, but as long as mike brown is coaching cleveland, no way the pistons can beat the cavs with billups in the fold. simply put, the cavs defense concentrated heavily on billups and no one else. that killed the pistons right there. then came the celtics and their defense which forces teams to shoot jumpers– you know the rest.
out west where it’s all run and gun, mr big shot can do his thing (jack 3s on the break) and not worry on the other side since george karl makes sure to have someone else guard the elite pgs of opposing teams.
Definately below the belt. A.I. didn’t ask for the trade, and most people recognised at the time that this would be the likely outcome. In fact I recall a number of analysts predicting that A.I. would be moving on by the end of the year. No surprises here, it was an interesting experiment (initially at least), but a long shot none the less. For what he’s given REAL basketball fans since Georgetown, he deserves more respect than this. Not many other players have put their stamp on this game the way he has from the revolutionary crossover, braids (every conceivable style), super baggy shorts and plethora of tats. Over the years he’s been so consistently unstoppable and at times seemingly indestructible, this guy has earned both respect and his paychecks. All that being said I completely disagree with his attitude towards practice and the way he handled the benching situation in Detroit.
Iverson is a beast and that was a cowardice move by whoever posted that graphic…Iverson woulda made sure the Pistons would not have been swept but that’s what the Pistons get…You trade for a future first ballot hall of famer that’s a offensive beast and try to get him to play your kinda defense and not allow him the kinda offense he is used to running…Pistons you EPIC FAIL!!!
I really don’t undeerstand that screen shot at all. The man hasnt played in time and your comparing his non-exsistant stats to chanuceys for what???????????? DISRESPECT RIGHT THERE.
I think he wins for having the most amount of haters and die-hard fans in the NBA worldwide. People either love him or hate him it seems like
saw this last night and thought i was imagining things. how in the world does that seem like a fair comparison?
terrible trade though. they might have made the eastern conference finals if they had chauncey lighting a fire under their ass.
awesome. love it.
first time in iversons career didnt have more turnovers than the other pg.
Congrats to ESPN/ABC. I liked it. AI is a cork-soaker.
Congrats to AI for having 0 turnovers throughout the playoffs very Impressive.
kevin k… fourth
thats what his ass get.
Yess!!…ahahahaha all you ive lovers in here that fool ive went out like a bitch!!!!…from never missing a game in his career to coming back for a couple games then shutting it down cause he’s a bench player now what a fucking bitch ass baby!!!…a story of too much wasted talent cause he never wanted to pass and nobody in the L wanted to play with him, it’s no coincidence he always had rebounding hustle player scrubs around him!!…at least that era of bitter-everybody owes me something player (ive) and his example he set too cool for school type will die off and now we have the appreciative charismatic personalities in the league in Lebron and D Wade…
The trade removed all hope of the Pistons winning anything this year. Time will tell if the trade pans out – if Billups has more than 1 good year left, it didn’t.
AI proved that he’s a rich man’s Lamond Murray – good player on a bad team. Everyone only remembers the one time they made the finals (when the east was far weaker than it is now). Rest of the time? You know.
I still applaud AI – he’s like a Marbury. They get paid well to entertains the fans, jacks it up, gets tons of points, and have some drama around them (any news is good news). However, these types of players can’t win in this League. If you’re building a true contender – you don’t even take AI at the vet’s minimum. He simply can’t fit into a true team system.
Oh – how did US mens basketball do when they removed him?
I feel bad for AI cuz of how his career is ending up.
He is a great player, but just somehow can’t find a team that can benefit from his style of play and still win.
They did AI dirty big time.