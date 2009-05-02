This Might Get Ugly – Hawks/Heat

05.01.09 9 years ago 8 Comments

If you’re watching game 6 of the Hawks/Heat game, you’re watching a brewing situation. The Hawks are down 25 with 8 minutes left and all the stars are on the court and it’s getting ugly. Josh Smith is picking fights, Wade just pinned Flip Murray and had a crazy cram down the lane, and to say it’s chippy between the two teams is the understatement of the year. Why the coaches have their star players in the game I have no idea. 50/50 chance Josh Smith does something to get himself suspended and there is an equally good chance that Wade (who is already banged up) gets crumpled by a hard frustration foul. Anyone else watching this and wondering what the two coaching staffs are thinking?

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP