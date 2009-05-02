This Might Get Ugly – Hawks/Heat

If you’re watching game 6 of the Hawks/Heat game, you’re watching a brewing situation. The Hawks are down 25 with 8 minutes left and all the stars are on the court and it’s getting ugly. Josh Smith is picking fights, Wade just pinned Flip Murray and had a crazy cram down the lane, and to say it’s chippy between the two teams is the understatement of the year. Why the coaches have their star players in the game I have no idea. 50/50 chance Josh Smith does something to get himself suspended and there is an equally good chance that Wade (who is already banged up) gets crumpled by a hard frustration foul. Anyone else watching this and wondering what the two coaching staffs are thinking?