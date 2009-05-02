This Might Get Ugly – Hawks/Heat

If you’re watching game 6 of the Hawks/Heat game, you’re watching a brewing situation. The Hawks are down 25 with 8 minutes left and all the stars are on the court and it’s getting ugly. Josh Smith is picking fights, Wade just pinned Flip Murray and had a crazy cram down the lane, and to say it’s chippy between the two teams is the understatement of the year. Why the coaches have their star players in the game I have no idea. 50/50 chance Josh Smith does something to get himself suspended and there is an equally good chance that Wade (who is already banged up) gets crumpled by a hard frustration foul. Anyone else watching this and wondering what the two coaching staffs are thinking?
beasley- a throwback to his k-state days! nice work young blood
yeah…another ugly one for these two.
Beasley rocked 2nite, so it’s ok!
Hope Heat win it all!
beasley and joel anthony stepped up.
No idea what the coaches were doing! Magloire should have traded himself for Josh Smith. it was there for the taking.
i think this series opens a small rivalry between the heat and hawks. looks like josh smith is bound go psycho on someone.
i think the most telling statistic of this game is d-wades TO numbers- ZERO
when was the last time he had zero TOs in a game? you would have to look back to Feb 4 against detroit. in fact he only had 4 zero TO games this WHOLE season (all heat wins)
are what the 2 coaches are thinking…
Mike Woodson, ” Meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, ….meow, meow…meow…”
Eric Spoelstra …silence(with an Arby’s logo in dream cloud over his head)
Yea, I was thinking the same thing, actually.