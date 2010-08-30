This NBA Trio Would Smash The Miami Heat

In the latest display of criticism regarding the newly formed “Super Team” in Miami, Brandon Jennings jokingly commented on creating his own squad consisting of him, Stephen Curry and Tyreke Evans. This hypothetical team of rising super sophomores got me thinking: What would be the best trio to combat the one in South Beach?
For my money, I would go with Dwight Howard, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul. Of course this super team core realistically has no chance of ever playing together, but it is nice to imagine.
The smooth shooting Durant, who is already arguably the best scorer in the League, would put up unprecedented numbers due to the plethora of open shots that would be created by Paul breaking down defenses with his dribble and attacking attitude. A few years ago, we were treated with crazy alley-oops by the combo of Paul and Tyson Chandler, so could you imagine what CP3 and Superman would do in the pick-and-roll? I can, and there would be no defending it.
On the defensive side of the ball, we have the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as the anchor, a guard who averages over two steals a game for his career and the insane length of Durant.
Chemistry has been seen as one of the biggest concerns facing the Heat roster, as many critics see three players who need the ball to succeed. However, my hypothetical trio would be perfect complements to one another as Durant provides the offense, Howard brings the D and Paul orchestrates it all.
What do you think? What would be your hypothetical Super Team be?
everyone would post up paul, durant is too weak for lbj and howard could be guarded because he doesn’t have post moves, and there is no open 3 point shooters to kick ball to them.
kobe, pau and ron-ron would take down this goons from miami at least twice in best of 3.
Rondo, Pierce, Garnett…oh wait
i dont think “smash” is the right word. if this team and the heat met in the playoffs (assuming a similarly mediocre supporting cast for both) it would go to 7 games…
Kobe Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony! DOHHHH
find a time machine:wilt,russell and jordan would send any trio home crying.
This Kevin Durant hype needs to end. Everyday its the same sh*t. KD is just an overrated shooter that learned how to add b.s. fouls to his game.
i’d still take lbj wade and bosh lol no doubt
#1 perhaps most delusional post ever.
jason kidd, jamal mashburn, jimmy jackson
I would choose Dwill, Melo/Durant and Dwight as a young team to challenge Miami.
Dwill is bigger/stronger and I believe a better shooter than Paul so he wouldn’t hurt them defensively like CP3 would (by getting posted and shot over) Melo and Durant are my favorite small forwards, but Melo gets the nod because at 6’8 250lbs he has the size to contend with LBJ as well as the sweet shooting to be a threat.
I’m not one of the people that think Dwight is the best Center in the league, I see him more as the best Defensive Athletic Centers in the league instead.
I wish I could think of somebody else young and good enough to replace him on this team but nobody is quiet ready to take his spot. Defensively he would put in work and he would kill with rebounds and oops but Bosh regularly eats him up if I remember correctly so this would be a hard match up.
I took the non conventional team over Dime’s picks but I did it because you need a team that can defend Miami as well as they can outscore them and I think this team has a better chance than the one that was picked.
Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard..
And it’d still go 7 games lol
Imma have to roll with Kobe, Durant, and Dwight
I agree with post # 1….Jelly Beans son, Mark Gasols brother & QB’s Finest Defender would give them trouble.
DWill, Dirk, Durant
magic, jordan, wilt
24,15,16…oh yeah they already dominate.
brandon roy, carmelo anthony, pau gasol
deron williams, kevin durant, dwight howard
derrick rose, kobe bryant, dirk nowitzki
jamal crawford, gerald wallace, amare stoudamire
monta ellis, ron artest, rashard lewis
chris paul, danny granger, josh smith
i want to go old school! Give me T-mac Vince and KG in their prime! NOTHING COULD STOP THEM!
Uh . . .
If it’s a three-on-three:
Paul can’t guard Wade, but Wade can guard Paul. Lebron VS Durant is a mismatch: Lebron is not just a better all-around player, but far too strong for Durant on offence or defence and athletic enough to challenge Durant’s shots. Howard will defend the rim and grab more rebounds than Bosh, and since he’s not the perimeter player Bosh tends to be he’d play better with two slashers than Bosh would. Still, historically Bosh has got the better of Howard. I’d still give it to the Miami Heat, because Wade and Lebron are just that good.
Five-on-five it all depends on the other players, but I’d still say Wade and especially Lebron give the Heat the edge.
Penny, Grant Hill, Kemp
Durant, Paul and Stoudemire
Nash, Marion and Stoudemire too
brian scalabrine, adam morrison and kwame brown*
*possibly substitute kwame with steve novak
Kobe,Durant and Howard.
Is this article a joke?
kobe, artest, and odom should be enough.
kobe, dirk, dwight
can’t think of any that could take on the heat when going 3on3 in the current NBA.
Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Ben Wallace from 01. dunks from carter, Point forward from T-Mac, and The great wall of china from Big Ben.
@ Heckler
I like your groups. I’d break it up to take
1)Kobe
2)Pau
3)Artest
See y’all in the Finals
lets Take it back, magic jordan and wilt would sweep them to much to handle, so here’s my big three, Penny Hardaway, Scottie Pippen, Shawn Kemp in there prime
Reke, KD, & Howard
or… Reke, KD Yao
You need someone stronger than KD to deal with LBJ. So I go Kobe Blake and Dwight
I wish Blake had played last year then I’d have a stronger case :-/
d-will, millsap, and al jefferson
Magic, Jordan, and Bird
my team.
in his prime Isiah Thomas
in his prime Scottie Pippen
in his prime Hakeem the Dream
or without the prime stuff
Derrick Rose
Brandon Roy
Dwight Howard
brian cardinal alone
that is all
i am gonna go with yao dwight (pf) and carmelo and durant :D
Mr. TKO has the next best 3 to compete with Miami’s Super Team.
What is being overlooked here is that Miami has a defensive center who is very much proving himself at the WBC right now: Joel Anthony. He makes up for a void in front line defense that you lose in having Bosh instead of Howard.
Bosh is the perfect PF for the pick and roll. LeBron is much better than Durant because he has the ability to setup teammates in untraditional ways.
Everyone needs to stop hating on the Heat. Just because they are pussys and want to team up doesn’t make them any less of players. You are looking at arguably the best PF in the league alongside the reigning 2-time MVP who was also on the All-Defensive 1st team the past 2 years + a guy who can flat out score and play defense as well. Stats alone can’t prove anything though. If we are looking at chemistry issues, all Lebron wants to do is pass and Wade is more than capable of passing too. Bosh doesn’t need to be argued because he clearly stated at the start of free agency that he wanted to attach himself to Wade or Lebron, submitting himself to be the 2nd guy. And again, on top of all that they are professional basketball players who just made a 5 year decision to play together and win championships. They are the best at what they do and won’t fuck this up.
I would go with something a bit more realistic. Word of caution though: I am speaking here as a Jazz fan.
Deron Williams, Al Jefferson, and Carmelo Anthony.
Honestly, i got to agree with Mr. TKO because of the fact that both D-Will and Melo are both more physical and would provide more problems. Carmelo has already proved that he can make LBJ work of not outplay him offensively. D-wade is 6’4″ and almost if not 220 while D-Will is 6’3″ and 210 if not slightly bigger and quick enough to stay in front of DWade….but it seems that Bosh has Supermans number as he always puts up stats on him (the other being Yao). the intangibles would be the other players in this case….that being lights out shooter who can make them pay by being left wide open but….
I see where Dave is coming from in this article. Wade and LBJ seem to need the ball in their hands to be effective since neither are great outside shooters. Because of the drive and kick style that the Hedgehog employs in Orlando, it would make it difficult for Miami to defend. Chris Paul is a wizard with the ball and while Wade is a great defender, i think he would have his hands full. CP3 wont score alot but he’d average 12-13 ast because he can kick to KD on the outside and if they dont defend the pick and roll well, dwight will be catching alley oops all day. I think the chemistry in SVG style of offense he employs will cause trouble if ran by CP3. Defensively, if they ran a man 2 man defense on Miami they would get killed but they run a very fast moving zone defense that draws the offense to Dwight and thats a no no so they would have to hit outside shots which technically isnt D-wade’s and LBJ’s forte….which is why they got mike miller cuz he can be lights out when/if he gets hot….so dont discount it completely…but they wouldnt smash them
@ k.dizzle. Lakers ain’t shit, last ring fa Kobe was this year, every ones on lebron case when Kobe is ah rapist, get the fuc out of here LMAO!!!!
Nick Van Exel, Eddie Jones, Cedric Ceballos!
@ Jay10do
I try not to get into it with kids or “special people”
so sorry if I hurt your feelings.
You’re right. Lebron’s better than Kobe cuz the girl with 7 different skeet samples in her drawers accused him of rape. Feel better now?
It’s pretty sad that u gotta resort to that, but like I said, you most likely 12 or “special” so I apologize once again. Lakers ain’t shit and Kobe’s 5 rings mean nothing…….loser
Nash, Dirk, Kobe
if its 3 on 3 i dont think cp3, kd, and dwight can win.
but luckily its a 5 on 5 game and i think those 3 have a great chance against the miami threet. and its mainly because of chris paul… hes the big difference here. chris paul can get it to whoever whenever he wants. no offense to david west… hes decent but i really dont think hes all-star material.. he has cp3 to thank for that.. with a pg like cp3, u can drastically change the game.
if he can make allstars outta decent players.. he make hall of famers outta allstars.. lets seriously look at that for a minute. none of those 3 players (cp3, kd, dwight) get in each others way statistically. dwight can still be a beast on the boards and blocks. cp3 only scores because his team isn’t as good and he has to make the D stay honest. that being said, he doesn’t mind not scoring.. and just being a ballhawk and distributor. and THOSE are what sets him apart from regular pgs. now kd has the freedom to do wutever he wants cuz he can score from anywhere and he’ll get the ball from anywhere. even with a rebounding beast downlow kd still has the potential to reach 8-10 boards a night.
Wait 3 years, then
Evens, Cousins And Harrison barnes n sactown, or wherever the kings move 2
D-Will, Kobe, Dwight.
Kobe Bryant,Dirk Nowitzki,and Pau Gasol
Michael, Scottie, Dennis