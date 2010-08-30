This NBA Trio Would Smash The Miami Heat

In the latest display of criticism regarding the newly formed “Super Team” in Miami, Brandon Jennings jokingly commented on creating his own squad consisting of him, Stephen Curry and Tyreke Evans. This hypothetical team of rising super sophomores got me thinking: What would be the best trio to combat the one in South Beach?

For my money, I would go with Dwight Howard, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul. Of course this super team core realistically has no chance of ever playing together, but it is nice to imagine.

The smooth shooting Durant, who is already arguably the best scorer in the League, would put up unprecedented numbers due to the plethora of open shots that would be created by Paul breaking down defenses with his dribble and attacking attitude. A few years ago, we were treated with crazy alley-oops by the combo of Paul and Tyson Chandler, so could you imagine what CP3 and Superman would do in the pick-and-roll? I can, and there would be no defending it.

On the defensive side of the ball, we have the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as the anchor, a guard who averages over two steals a game for his career and the insane length of Durant.

Chemistry has been seen as one of the biggest concerns facing the Heat roster, as many critics see three players who need the ball to succeed. However, my hypothetical trio would be perfect complements to one another as Durant provides the offense, Howard brings the D and Paul orchestrates it all.

What do you think? What would be your hypothetical Super Team be?

