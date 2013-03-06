This Victor Oladipo Block is Outrageous

Last night in Bloomington, while his team may have lost to a tough visiting Ohio State squad, Indiana’s Victor Oladipo – he of many sick highlights – may have come up with the block of the year.

Watch this clip – Victor cannot emphasize more emphatically just how much Shannon Scott needs to get that sh*t out of there:

Mike Tirico‘s “Not here … not now … not on my watch” thing is kind of great too.

Is this the best block you’ve seen all season?

CHECK OUT SOME OTHER CRAZY BLOCKS FROM THIS YEAR

