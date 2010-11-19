This Weekend: Catch Allen Iverson Ballin’ On NBA TV

This is what we’ve all been waiting for, and it’s finally about to happen: NBA TV will televise Allen Iverson and his Turkish team Besiktas Cola Turka this Sunday. Playing the defending Turkish Basketball League champion, Fenerbahce Ulker from Istanbul, we’ll get to see A.I. ballin’ against some legit competition as well.

In his debut on Nov. 16, Iverson scored 15 points during Eurocup competition, eventually falling 94-91 to KK Hemofarm Stada in Istanbul. Perhaps the best part about the game this Sunday? Iverson’s former teammate Chris Webber will be calling the game alongside Rick Kamla.

The game will air on NBA TV beginning at 3:30pm EST.

What do you think? Knowing that the game will be shown back in the States, do you think Iverson will put on a show?

