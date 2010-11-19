This Weekend: Catch Allen Iverson Ballin’ On NBA TV

This is what we’ve all been waiting for, and it’s finally about to happen: NBA TV will televise Allen Iverson and his Turkish team Besiktas Cola Turka this Sunday. Playing the defending Turkish Basketball League champion, Fenerbahce Ulker from Istanbul, we’ll get to see A.I. ballin’ against some legit competition as well.
In his debut on Nov. 16, Iverson scored 15 points during Eurocup competition, eventually falling 94-91 to KK Hemofarm Stada in Istanbul. Perhaps the best part about the game this Sunday? Iverson’s former teammate Chris Webber will be calling the game alongside Rick Kamla.
The game will air on NBA TV beginning at 3:30pm EST.
What do you think? Knowing that the game will be shown back in the States, do you think Iverson will put on a show?
owwwwwww bigaveli and ai dream team frenchy wiit da cheese
a must see
@ s-sin
my thoughts exactly ! I can’t wait..
hell yes. this is the only thing I would turn off football for.
I’ll DVR it, and check back in with Dime later in the day. If it was hype, i’ll check it out on Sunday night.
I’m definitely NOT watching this instead of football. Too much fantasy points and bills hanging in the balance.
Will Iverson put on a show? Most definitely. I have a question though: I saw somewhere how Rick Kamla and C-Webb will be calling the game. Does that mean they’ll travel overseas or will they just sit in the studio and call it that way???
In any case, I think A.I. knowing that everyone back home watching will start his campaign to get back into the good graces of the league. My call is that we see a lot more point-guard-style play including double-digit dimes and a whole lot of assists (as Starbury would say).
nbatv is says they’re showing his debut. sooo is this the game from a few days ago?