This will make Rick Adelman’s head explode

As if it were even a question of whether Yao Ming can play for the Chinese national team over the next 10-12 months, the country’s sports officials still confirmed that they won’t try to make Yao suit up.
“He is injured. This is a fact, so we are not going to force him to do anything he does not want to do,” said Vice Minister of Sports Cui Dalin in an AFP interview. “When it comes to injuries to our players, we are concerned and we take care of these players, we will safeguard their interests and respect their choices.”
Then Cui threw this whistling left hook at the Rockets:
“You can’t say that it’s because Yao Ming came back to China and played a few games in the Olympics that he went out and injured himself,” Cui said. “It was because he played in over 100 games in a row in the NBA. In using Yao, the Houston head coach played him too much, so he was injured.”
That shrieking “REALLY?!?” you just heard is coming from Rick Adelman‘s house.
Wow, so because he was doing the job he gets PAID to do, he was “overused”? That’s fucking ridiculous and the Rockets organization should be rightfully pissed off about this.
Adelman did play extensive minutes on Yao all season long.. but i bet Yao didn’t complain and just played as much as he can…. Give Yao a year off and he will be back like a monster CHINA Team need not to worry…
China will do whatever they can to preserve Yao Ming . . . up until he starts producing children they can be put into their olympic ‘schools’. once he’s put out to stud, they’ll stop caring about him, and care about making his kids super athletes.
so true, Yao is a bust. I’d rather have Kwame Brown…at least i know come playoff time, I’ll have a big man who can stay in front of his man instead of on a stretcher
injuries happen when u manufacture players in a factory. note to the chinese…if u want to build a 7’6 player, next time balance out the body. Yao’s head is
Gi-normous, has the upper body of a 12 yr old and legs like a Redwood tree…he is bound to break apart
@ 7, kwame can stay in front of his man? have you ever seen him play defense? ur about as smart as a handicapped retard
@ 7 have you gone freaking mad? You’d really rather have Kwame Brown than the best or at least second best center in the league… too bad youre not a GM
What people don’t really seem to understand is that nobody means for injuries to happen. They just do. Wish Yao all the best and hope the rockets organization let’s this go beforethey start world war 3.
oh cmon dude.. Kwame isn’t thaaat bad.
Ignorance + Stupidity
HAHAHA. Typical fuckin’ Chinese dumbass philosophy. It’s always someone else’s fault and not theirs.
Playing for your country doesn’t feed your family.
Playing for your country doesn’t get you big time endorsements or get to own a restaurant.
Playing for your country doesn’t buy you the Shanghai Sharks.
Who would you rather play long minutes for, the team that pays you millions or the team that takes almost half of those millions?
I bet a week’s salary that deep down inside, Yao is sick and tired of the shit his country demands of him. But being Yao, he’s too respectful and honorable to say or do something. The man knows where he came from. And that alone makes you admire him even if your not a Rockets fan.
@13 actually in China playing for your country DOES provide for your family, land u big time endorsements and allows u to buy the shanghai sharks. Even the most obscure olympic athlete gets crazy endorsements out here
When Yao hurt himself in the Playoffs v the Lakers, did coach sub him out? No. Let him waddle up and down the court on it and fuck it up good and propper.
Think I’m with Cui on this one
Well I was going to go in on 6 and 7 but it’s already been done.
Bottom line is Yao shouldn’t have been playing for China knowing he is injury prone and needs to rest as much as he can and Rick does play him a bit much.
Still that was a cold unexpected punch from Cui
Well,I agree that Adelman did use Yao too much.He should find a good backup for Yao last season,younger and healthier…
I’ve read quite a few absolutely astoundingly retarded posts in these forums but this just may take first prize.
Can you dress yourself in the morning “thequestion03”? You should stop watching hoop and pretending you know anything about it.
I’m willing to bet that Chinese officials are standing by Yao’s house, playing the hottest R. Kelly jam, waiting for Yao and his wifey to get busy and produce a future 6’10 kid they’ll inject with some funky stuff to make it grow 7’10.
That’s modern communism for ya.
If a center in his prime cannot play more than 35 minutes a game then he aint worth it. check out great centers over the years.. they atleast played multiple seasons avg abt 40 mins a game and dominated. Yao’s a fake.. never was a great center.. never will be.. SHaq still can beast him..
