This will make Rick Adelman’s head explode

As if it were even a question of whether Yao Ming can play for the Chinese national team over the next 10-12 months, the country’s sports officials still confirmed that they won’t try to make Yao suit up.

“He is injured. This is a fact, so we are not going to force him to do anything he does not want to do,” said Vice Minister of Sports Cui Dalin in an AFP interview. “When it comes to injuries to our players, we are concerned and we take care of these players, we will safeguard their interests and respect their choices.”

Then Cui threw this whistling left hook at the Rockets:

“You can’t say that it’s because Yao Ming came back to China and played a few games in the Olympics that he went out and injured himself,” Cui said. “It was because he played in over 100 games in a row in the NBA. In using Yao, the Houston head coach played him too much, so he was injured.”

That shrieking “REALLY?!?” you just heard is coming from Rick Adelman‘s house.