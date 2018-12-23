Getty Image

The NBA might have seen its most bonkers game of the year on Saturday night. The Washington Wizards played hosts to the Phoenix Suns, and with John Wall on the sideline due to an illness, things got awfully weird.

Washington managed to come out on top, but it took three overtimes to get to the win. The final score was 149-146, with Bradley Beal providing heroics you might expect — the All-Star guard had 40 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds, the first triple-double of his career.