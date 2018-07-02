Thon Maker Was Involved In A Massive Brawl During FIBA World Cup Qualifying

07.02.18 2 hours ago

While much of the NBA world was focused on free agency and the upcoming Summer League, Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker and the Australian National Team were taking part in a FIBA World Cup Qualifying contest against the Philippines on July 2. That isn’t out of the ordinary this time of year but, in the midst of a blowout in favor of Australia, things escalated into a full-blown brawl on the floor.

With four minutes remaining in the third quarter and Australia leading by 31 points, Daniel Kickert offered a flying elbow that appeared to start the ruckus.

From there, things get crazy, with benches clearing and all-out chaos.

Around The Web

TAGSFIBA World CupMILWAUKEE BUCKSThon Maker

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP