While much of the NBA world was focused on free agency and the upcoming Summer League, Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker and the Australian National Team were taking part in a FIBA World Cup Qualifying contest against the Philippines on July 2. That isn’t out of the ordinary this time of year but, in the midst of a blowout in favor of Australia, things escalated into a full-blown brawl on the floor.

With four minutes remaining in the third quarter and Australia leading by 31 points, Daniel Kickert offered a flying elbow that appeared to start the ruckus.

The elbow from Daniel Kickert that started it all before the Philippines turned it up to 11 #Boomers` pic.twitter.com/S8wt9yE9fS — Ricky Mangidis (@rickm18) July 2, 2018

From there, things get crazy, with benches clearing and all-out chaos.