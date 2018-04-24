Thon Maker Says A Kevin Garnett Instagram Video Inspired His Playoff Breakthrough

04.24.18 1 hour ago

Milwaukee Bucks sophomore center Thon Maker may not be a household name, but he’s certainly putting his imprint on his team’s opening-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Maker played sparingly in the first two games of the series, logging just over a minute combined and making no discernible impact. But the Sudanese big man came alive in Games 3 and 4 and helped his team even things up at 2-2 as the series shifts back to Boston for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The 7-foot Maker scored 14 points and eight points, respectively, in the last two games, including a couple of big three-pointers in Game 4 on Sunday, but arguably made his biggest contributions on the defensive end with five huge blocks in each of those contests.

When asked about his newfound inspiration, Maker pointed to a recent Instagram video featuring Kevin Garnett, wherein the legendary big man discusses both his notorious on-court intensity and his approach to guarding the game’s best players.

