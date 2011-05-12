Three NBA Goliaths Are Searching For Ways To Beat David

Dallas. Oklahoma City. Memphis. Miami. Chicago. Atlanta. If you had told someone six months ago that those teams would be the last six remaining in mid-May of these playoffs, you would’ve been laughed at. The Mavs, Heat and Hawks were full of perennial underachievers who shrunk during the largest moments. The Thunder and Bulls were too young. And the Grizzlies were just awful.
But yet somehow it’s happened at the expense of San Antonio, the Lakers and Boston, three powerhouse franchises who’ve come to represent success in the NBA. But times are changing now and they changed quick enough this year that these three teams were left behind. Are they finished? No way. People jump too quickly from bandwagon to bandwagon. Just as there’s no guarantee the Grizzlies will ever make it back here, the Spurs are not completely finished. The train from irrelevant to darling is a long one, and vice versa.
Despite that, the league’s preeminent franchises of the last decade have a lot of questions for this summer, with the single largest looming like a death sentence: Are they done?
*** *** ***
San Antonio Spurs
Biggest nemesis: Depleted skills. Like Ice Cube on I Am The West
Team they love to hate: No one…they’re too nice
The nucleus will be back. Tim Duncan, whether or not he exercises his option and signs for less to help the team, will be here and will continue his steady decline towards David Robinson post-1990s. They desperately need another big man to put next to him, and while a few top recruits might consider the move (Nene?), it’s far from a guarantee. What should they do? They are kind of stuck, loyal to their three best players, but knowing at the same time those guys can no longer win them titles. So feature George Hill more. See if Tiago Splitter has anything to give. Pray that they get lucky and land another Gary Neal. Realistically, they need to make a big move. But that’s not the Spur way.
If I was a betting man, 50-55 wins again…another probable second-round loss…lots of rhetoric that they are done. Basically, their year will probably be no different than any of the last few.
Chances next year: Like Robert De Niro in Righteous Kill. Strained.
L.A. Lakers
Biggest nemesis: Boredom with the mundane. Like Andre Three Stacks in Idlewild
Team they love to hate: Oklahoma City
Will L.A. make it back with the same team? You mean the same aging core, with another year of pounding on Kobe‘s knees, another year of stuffing Lamar Odom with sweets, another year of Andrew Bynum feeling hurt and underappreciated and a full year without Phil? Highly doubtful. For Laker fans, it must not be exciting to know your toughest matchup – the Oklahoma City Thunder – also figure to rule the West for something like the next five years. They aren’t doing anything but getting better. So the Lakers need to do the same. They need to make a move, or a few moves, do something to at least change up the core and do something besides bandage the cuts. Have a quick surgery instead. The course has been run. It’s not happening again. It’ll only get worse, or stay the same, from here if they wait it out.
If I was a betting man, I would say 53-57 wins and a run to the conference finals. Of course, Dwight Howard could change everything.
Chances next year: Like Nicolas Cage in Bad Lieutenant. Unstable.
Boston Celtics
Biggest nemesis: transitioning from one era to another. Like Jay-Z in Kingdom Come
Team they love to hate: Miami
You want to know how a champion gets it done? Don’t ask the Celtics (probably shouldn’t ask S.A. either). They haven’t won it in three years. But they also have a core that is still getting it done. Now if Rajon Rondo would just decide if he’s an all-NBA player or not, we would know exactly what they have. Bring back the young guys, and outbid the Spurs for an athletic center to pin next to Kevin Garnett. Doc Rivers is on his way back as well, so they’ll be galvanized. They need Avery Bradley to pick it up and Jeff Green to wake up if they want to get by Miami and their cousins, the Bulls.
If I was a betting man, I would say 50-55 wins, and a run to the second round or conference finals. But we know they’ll bring it every night and we know if they can just land one high-profile player this offseason, it’s on in the Gaahden.
Chances next year: Like Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting. Solid.
Which organization will win another championship first?
