Throwback Thursdays: Robert Parish

Welcome to our newest segment, featuring throwback’s from glory’s past. While I have been a friend of the program for quite some time, it is great to be on board working with the Dime crew – easily the best group of people under one roof the Coach has ever worked with. What is great about Dime is that we all have our own niche in the game. Mine has always been spread between the coaching, the writing and the history. With the history comes the past styles and memorable figures. I just happen to have a closet full of gear featuring some quality throwback joints. Welcome to Throwback Thursdays.

That is how Throwback Thursdays came to light. Each Thursday through the summer we’ll be honoring the player, the time period and of course the throwback. With the playoffs 48 hours away, we pay tribute to a man who stood tall over a career that spanned 21 seasons. That’s right, 1,611 games played, nine All-Star appearances, five NBA Finals appearances, three NBA Championships, part of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history named in 1996, and a 2003 Hall of Fame inductee. His name is Robert Parish, but you may know him as The Chief.

The Chief, as many of us remember, played a vital role on three Boston Celtics championship teams in the 1980s. Not only did he battle the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Artis Gilmore, Bill Walton, Bob Lanier, Patrick Ewing, Bill Laimbeer, Hakeem Olajuwon and Alonzo Mourning throughout his career, but he was a highly talented player that would sacrifice anything and everything to make the front line of the Big Three work.

When Red Auerbach acquired Parish from the Golden State Warriors and the No. 3 overall pick (that became Kevin McHale) for the No. 1 overall selection (that became Joe Barry Carroll) in the spring of 1980 many wondered what Red saw in the big man who seemed to lack motivation with the Golden State Warriors. What Parish turned out to be was the glue that kept the Celtics together especially in the trenches. His rebounding, defense, ability to run the court, and timely post-up scoring were the perfect complement to Larry Bird‘s all-around brilliance and the low post dominance of McHale. If Larry’s jumper was cold that night, then they’d go with a ton of pick-and-roll. McHale was on the bench getting a breather? Let’s throw it into Robert so he can go to work. Someone on the other team was playing dirty or talking a little too much trash, Chief would act accordingly.

Back in the 80s, there were no freebies at the rim against the Celtics. That started with the Chief. The 1980s are regarded by many, myself included, as the glory years of the NBA as skill, teamwork and physical play were all at an all-time high. Where do you think the bad boys got their stripes from? If you don’t remember, see below:

The quick baseline spin moves, high arcing turn around jumpers, pick-and-roll dunks on your face, tough rebounds, timely blocks and sacrifice for the betterment of the TEAM over 21 seasons, make us very proud to remember the career of Robert Parish on our first Throwback Thursday.