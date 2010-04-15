Throwback Thursdays: Robert Parish

Welcome to our newest segment, featuring throwback’s from glory’s past. While I have been a friend of the program for quite some time, it is great to be on board working with the Dime crew – easily the best group of people under one roof the Coach has ever worked with. What is great about Dime is that we all have our own niche in the game. Mine has always been spread between the coaching, the writing and the history. With the history comes the past styles and memorable figures. I just happen to have a closet full of gear featuring some quality throwback joints. Welcome to Throwback Thursdays.
That is how Throwback Thursdays came to light. Each Thursday through the summer we’ll be honoring the player, the time period and of course the throwback. With the playoffs 48 hours away, we pay tribute to a man who stood tall over a career that spanned 21 seasons. That’s right, 1,611 games played, nine All-Star appearances, five NBA Finals appearances, three NBA Championships, part of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history named in 1996, and a 2003 Hall of Fame inductee. His name is Robert Parish, but you may know him as The Chief.
The Chief, as many of us remember, played a vital role on three Boston Celtics championship teams in the 1980s. Not only did he battle the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Artis Gilmore, Bill Walton, Bob Lanier, Patrick Ewing, Bill Laimbeer, Hakeem Olajuwon and Alonzo Mourning throughout his career, but he was a highly talented player that would sacrifice anything and everything to make the front line of the Big Three work.
When Red Auerbach acquired Parish from the Golden State Warriors and the No. 3 overall pick (that became Kevin McHale) for the No. 1 overall selection (that became Joe Barry Carroll) in the spring of 1980 many wondered what Red saw in the big man who seemed to lack motivation with the Golden State Warriors. What Parish turned out to be was the glue that kept the Celtics together especially in the trenches. His rebounding, defense, ability to run the court, and timely post-up scoring were the perfect complement to Larry Bird‘s all-around brilliance and the low post dominance of McHale. If Larry’s jumper was cold that night, then they’d go with a ton of pick-and-roll. McHale was on the bench getting a breather? Let’s throw it into Robert so he can go to work. Someone on the other team was playing dirty or talking a little too much trash, Chief would act accordingly.
Back in the 80s, there were no freebies at the rim against the Celtics. That started with the Chief. The 1980s are regarded by many, myself included, as the glory years of the NBA as skill, teamwork and physical play were all at an all-time high. Where do you think the bad boys got their stripes from? If you don’t remember, see below:
The quick baseline spin moves, high arcing turn around jumpers, pick-and-roll dunks on your face, tough rebounds, timely blocks and sacrifice for the betterment of the TEAM over 21 seasons, make us very proud to remember the career of Robert Parish on our first Throwback Thursday.
We hate Parish almost as much as we hate McHale and Bird! Maybe Parish can come back and play for the Celts as they seem to be after any ring-chasing Old-Timer right now!
I respect the chief and all but the most resounding memory I have of him was getting dunked on 17 times in one game by shaq in his rookie year. Haha
E-Newman: i’m loving Throwback Thursdays already – I was trying to tell AP about those Adidas throwbacks and he didnt know what I was talking about.
Robert sacrificed a lot of potential limelight to win titles. It’s past time he got his respect.
Great insight gentlemen, well besides Lakers Nation of course!
Worry about handling Durant and the rest of the West my my friend. But you are correct, “Robert Parish is not walking through that door” to save the Celtics.
Then again didn’t the Lakers heavily contribute to that trend with players such as Brian Shaw, Glen Rice, Mitch Richmond, Gary Payton and Karl Malone? Ahhh…Yes, yes they did. As you’ll learn in Laker nation messing with the Coach is at times like messing with Larry Legend with a chip on his shoulder.
Chief was an NBA warrior… we are proud to have started throwback thursdays with big #00
The playoffs are coming… The playoffs are coming…
Wow Parish does not even get called for a foul after 2 facebreakers on Lambierr. Boy I miss the NBA of the 80s. can you see Kendrick Perkins doing that. He would be banned for life.
Way to commemorate the guy by showing a clip that’s speaks towards the fact that he was a dirty player and a shit human being
^^^^^^
not to mention cannot shoot whatsoever….how was that not a foul…its even worse if it happened in a dead ball period (any foul in a dead ball period is immediately intentional and therefore a technical).
Actually Parish has 4 NBA titles, people always forget he was on the Bulls at the end of his career and picked up one more.
@ karizmatic – Nice call… As a Celtics die hard I cringe when I think about Chief in another uniform, but you are correct!
@DNice and RapTOr-The point of the video was to show how brutally physical the game was at times in the 1980’s. Unless you were a Pistons fan, I think we’d all want a shot to do that to Laimbeer after playing against him back then. The refs were obviously watching the ball or they didn’t like Laimbeer. What many forget is that Parish was suspended by the league for game 6 in Detroit, which the Pistons won, which set up an epic game 7 in the Garden…
What a punk. Punching someone in the back of the head. There’s a real man. Didn’t he beat his girlfriend?
#10 You are forgetting that Parish was hurt and not likely to play anyway. 1 game suspension? No ejection? The fix was in.
I am also guessing that Laimbeer would have gladly accepted your attempt to take a shot at him. :D