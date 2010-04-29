Throwback Thursdays: Wes Unseld

Welcome to the third installment of Throwback Thursdays with the Coach. If you are a true historian of the game you will no doubt appreciate this week’s choice, and the uniform, of Wes Unseld. If you have never heard of this guy or never checked out who the great frontcourt players in the 1970s were besides Kareem and Walton, then please take the time to add to your knowledge.

Unseld was a part of many terrific Baltimore/Washington Bullets teams, but before entering the NBA in the fall of 1968 he was a two time AP All-American at Louisville where he averaged 20.6 ppg and 18.9 rpg over three seasons. (He played freshman team ball as all newcomers did back then, and his numbers were decent: 35.8ppg to go along with 23.6rpg!)

Unseld played back in the day where guys simply went to war in the paint. There were two officials, and far from a dozen or more camera’s filming from every angle. There were no shoe endorsements or weeknight double headers on TNT. At 6-7, he played way bigger than ever could have been expected. For Unseld it was about going to the gym everyday, working his ass off and getting it done as a team.

In Unseld’s debut season in the NBA, he did something only Wilt Chamberlain had done before: He captured both the Rookie of the Year Award and League MVP as he averaged 13.8ppg and 18.2rpg. And he did this at 6-7! After winning 50 games in his first two seasons, Unseld helped lead Baltimore to the Finals in 1971. Unseld teamed with Earl Monroe, Gus Johnson, Kevin Loughery and Jack Marin to take down both the Sixers and the Knicks in seven games apiece.

The Bullets had only won 42 games that season and ultimately were no match for the Bucks lead by Lew Alcindor and Oscar Robertson as Milwaukee swept the series in four straight. Though the Bullets did not capture a championship, their run was improbable as the Knicks had eliminated them from the postseason in Unseld’s first two seasons. The Unseld-Willis Reed matchup was a big part of the rivalry between these two teams, along with Earl Monroe and Walt Frazier. Two years later however, an unhappy Monroe wanted out and shockingly the Bullets traded him to the rival Knicks for Dave Stallworth and Mike Riordan.

In 1975, the Bullets took things to another level winning 60 games. Unseld, now with Elvin Hayes at his side, made his fifth All-Star appearance and the Bullets went on another championship run as they defeated Bob McAdoo and the Buffalo Braves in seven games, and then defeated the 60-win Boston Celtics to get back to the Finals.

The Bullets were heavy favorites over the Warriors, as their backcourt of Phil Chenier and Kevin Porter were the perfect complement to the Unseld-Hayes combo upfront. But it happened again. The Warriors had Rick Barry, and his ability to raise his teammates’ play led the Warriors to a sweep over the Bullets. When the playoffs expanded two years later to eight teams, things got harder for the Bullets and Unseld – a guy who was now approaching the age of 30 with a lot of miles on his tires.

In 1978, it seemed to be more of the same as Washington won only 43 games, but the beat the Hawks, the Spurs (yes, the Spurs and the Rockets were in the East until 1980) and then the favored Dr. J led Sixers to get back to the Finals. Washington had gotten their third chance at a ring and standing in their way of the title this time were the Seattle SuperSonics.

The Sonics were deep and athletic, but the Bullets had been through the playoff wars of the 1970s and their wounds were deep, but made them stronger. There was a certain sense of urgency as the clock on Unseld’s career was ticking, so he, Hayes and the great Bob Dandridge led the Bullets to Game 7 where they proved if there is a will, there is a way. At that moment, the Bullets captured their only championship, Unseld captured the Finals MVP, and the Bullets had finally reached the mountain top together.

The following season, Unseld and the Bullets faced the Sonics again, but this time with the Bullets a year older and the Sonics showing more poise – led by Dennis Johnson and Gus Williams – captured the title in five games. A year later in 1980, Unseld stepped away leaving a legacy in Baltimore that will never be forgotten. Toughness, tenacity and teamwork were all traits of this 1988 Hall of Fame inductee. He finished his career averaging 14rpg over his 12 seasons. From the outlet passes to the vintage look of his Bullets joint, let us show some serious respect to the career of Wes Unseld.

