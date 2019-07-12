Report: The Thunder Don’t Plan To Get Rid Of Chris Paul After Acquiring Him For Russell Westbrook

Associate Editor
07.11.19

Getty Image

The most beloved player in Oklahoma City Thunder history saw his tenure with the team come to an end on Thursday night. Oklahoma City, amid its hectic offseason that already saw Paul George get sent to the Clippers, flipped Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, giving the former league MVP the chance to play alongside his friend, James Harden, and compete for a title.

In exchange, the Thunder built on their sizable war chest of assets, acquiring several first-round picks and potential pick swaps with the Rockets. As for a player, the headliner was Chris Paul, who is returning to the city where he played when the then-New Orleans Hornets had to temporarily relocate in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Immediately after the move was reported, basketball fans began to wonder what the future holds for Paul, who is starving for a title and does not fit into the Thunder’s apparent timetable for a rebuild. But according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Oklahoma City now sees a path for the team to be good next year with Paul running the show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP