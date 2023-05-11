mark daigneault
Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault Hit An All-Time Bad Tee Shot At A Golf Pro-Am

It’s been a pretty good month or so for the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the team was narrowly unable to make it out of the Play-In Tournament, Oklahoma City established itself as a tough, fun, up-and-coming team in the Western Conference. Their star guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, earned All-NBA First Team honors, while first-year wing Jalen Williams nearly received a unanimous All-Rookie First Team nod.

All of this, mixed with a number of other fun youngsters and the impending return of 2022 first-round pick Chet Holmgren, gives the Thunder an ultra-bright future. One reason for optimism is head coach Mark Daigneault, who is one of the best Xs and Os coaches in the NBA. Daigneault is also apparently a golfer, and on Thursday, he got the chance to participate in a Pro-Am in Tulsa alongside Phil Mickelson. His first tee shot was, well, it could have gone better!

Here’s his tee shot from another angle, where you can see that Daigneault looked like he found the whole thing pretty funny.

In fairness to Mark Daigneault, this is a shockingly good impression of me whenever I try to hit a golf ball off of a tee, so I am choosing to take this as the highest form of flattery.

