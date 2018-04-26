Russell Westbrook Exploded For 45 As The Thunder Erased A 25-Point Deficit To Force Game 6

04.26.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Thunder appeared headed for their summer vacations early in the third quarter against the Jazz on Wednesday, trailing by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, but a 32-7 run to close the quarter tied the game at 78-78 heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City’s run was fueled by Russell Westbrook, who caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter as he almost single-handedly willed the Thunder back into contention. Westbrook put forth the kind of performance that earned him the league’s MVP award last season, torching the Jazz defense inside and out as he finally, for the first time in the series, found his three-point stroke.

