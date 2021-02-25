Getty Image
DimeMag

The Thunder Beat The Spurs On A Luguentz Dort Buzzer-Beater Three

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to be the NBA’s worst team this season after they traded away, well, just about everyone this offseason. However, the young Thunder will not go quietly, thanks in large part to the efforts of third-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been sensational this season.

On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander set a new career-high against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 42 points (along with eight rebounds and four assists) in what ended up being a 112-109 win in OKC. He had 38 of those points through the first three quarters, exploding in the third in particular to push the Thunder to the lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, though, it was Luguentz Dort who played the hero, as he finished the night with 16 points, including some key late three-pointers, none moreso than the game-winner from the corner on a beautiful ATO play drawn up by Mark Daigneault.

Al Horford does a great job to push his man up the floor on the denial and then seal him on the lob to the elbow, turning the corner to force help from the weakside and then kicks it to Dort who, while best known for his defensive prowess, was able to drill the three. The win moves OKC into 12th in the West at 13-19, just ahead of the Kings, and while that may not seem wildly impressive, for a team that seemingly moved every veteran from last year’s playoff team and was clearly shifting to a rebuild, the performance on the floor this season, led by SGA but buoyed by some excellent effort each night on both ends from a young team, has been terrific.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
Tom Green Talks About Embracing The #VanLife In America’s Southwest
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Sex-Themed Podcasts To Listen To In 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×