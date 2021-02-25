The Thunder Beat The Spurs On A Luguentz Dort Buzzer-Beater Three

The Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to be the NBA’s worst team this season after they traded away, well, just about everyone this offseason. However, the young Thunder will not go quietly, thanks in large part to the efforts of third-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been sensational this season.

On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander set a new career-high against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 42 points (along with eight rebounds and four assists) in what ended up being a 112-109 win in OKC. He had 38 of those points through the first three quarters, exploding in the third in particular to push the Thunder to the lead.

SHAI IS ON FIRE 🔥😤 29 points on 8/14 shooting midway through the third 😳 📺 FS Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/3zbd3i6XyM — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) February 25, 2021

SHAI COAST-TO-COAST AT THE BUZZER 🚨 🔵🔵🔵⚪️@spurs 73@okcthunder 76 Gilgeous-Alexander: 38 points (career-high) pic.twitter.com/qcygELxvBi — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) February 25, 2021

Late in the fourth quarter, though, it was Luguentz Dort who played the hero, as he finished the night with 16 points, including some key late three-pointers, none moreso than the game-winner from the corner on a beautiful ATO play drawn up by Mark Daigneault.

Al Horford does a great job to push his man up the floor on the denial and then seal him on the lob to the elbow, turning the corner to force help from the weakside and then kicks it to Dort who, while best known for his defensive prowess, was able to drill the three. The win moves OKC into 12th in the West at 13-19, just ahead of the Kings, and while that may not seem wildly impressive, for a team that seemingly moved every veteran from last year’s playoff team and was clearly shifting to a rebuild, the performance on the floor this season, led by SGA but buoyed by some excellent effort each night on both ends from a young team, has been terrific.