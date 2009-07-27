Thunder Trade Chucky Atkins, Damien Wilkins for Etan Thomas

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly acquired Etan Thomas and what amounts to two second round picks in exchange Damien Wilkins and Chucky Atkins.
It’s kind of crazy to think about it, but the Thunder now seem to have serious depth all over the place. Along the front line alone, they now add Thomas (a serviceable big) to a mix that already includes Nick Collison, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Nenad Krstic, B.J. Mullens, and D.J. White. Obviously, Thomas is ahead of the youngsters in the rotation, but it gives them another guy who can play forward and center.
All this trade gives OKC is a poster prop for the rest of the league.And it gives Washington nothing.
Etan went to high school in OK so this is somewhat of a homecoming for him. Hopefully he can still be effective.
As for the Wolves, this move supports the idea that Kahn has no idea what he is doing.
– Damien Wilkins and Atkins are not helping any team win.
– The Wolves now have nobody who plays center. Looks like Al Jefferson is the starting, and only 5 on the team. How is this not an issue?
@Doc
Thomas was traded to Minnesota earlier this summer….remember, Randy Foye and Mike Miller?
Poet traded again….this time brendan haywood wont be talkin sh$$
Kahn is a complete tool. In Sacto., Petrie gets a lot of rip for not putting a contending team together in the last few years while the Kings have been trying to survive some horrible contracts, but to all those Petrie naysayers, I say look at Minnesota and David Kahn. It’s almost worse to have a shred of potential, only to see it squandered away, not by injury or uncontrollable circumstance, but by THE most inept GM in the league, before the season even begins…
Does OKC really believe Shaun Livingston will be able to backup Westbrook for an entire season? They lack serious depth at the PG position. Ramon Sessions would be a nice fit.
OKC has a ton of cap space they aren’t touching. They’re going to pick up a stud in 2010 and this team is going to be insane.
I can already see the Blazers/Thunder rivalry heating up in the next few years.
sessions wants starter minutes
I don’t think having sub-average players at many spots counts as depth. That’s just having a roster. They have potential at some spots, I think that’s more accurate.
Dame Wilkins finds another home
n the wizards had to sign this guy in 2001 (i think) for a 70+mill contract. n then im glad we got rid of Etan. hes good but good enough to be a backup
oh n on ur poll. guarantee Gilbert Arenas back in the ASG n the Comeback player of the year. Rose will make it too but im biasedly a Wiz fan
Gilbert Arenas…the Comeback Tour
What are you guys talking about? Why would anyone call Kahn a moron for this move? We’re talking about garbage players being shuffled to fit roster needs (the Wolves have a glaring hole at SG). Nothing major here.
WTF?! David Kahn traded for another point guard? Guess he thinks he still doesn’t have enough guards after drafting FIVE of them last June.
Kahn must be doing his best Tom Cruise impression. As much as possible, they don’t want guys who are taller than them in the set.