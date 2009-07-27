Thunder Trade Chucky Atkins, Damien Wilkins for Etan Thomas

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly acquired Etan Thomas and what amounts to two second round picks in exchange Damien Wilkins and Chucky Atkins.

It’s kind of crazy to think about it, but the Thunder now seem to have serious depth all over the place. Along the front line alone, they now add Thomas (a serviceable big) to a mix that already includes Nick Collison, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Nenad Krstic, B.J. Mullens, and D.J. White. Obviously, Thomas is ahead of the youngsters in the rotation, but it gives them another guy who can play forward and center.

Source: RealGM