Thunder’s Reggie Jackson Puts Amar’e Stoudemire On A Poster

We want to feel bad for Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire. The Thunder just eviscerated his Knicks team (minus an injured Carmelo Anthony), and both Reggie Jackson and Kevin Durant showed him up â€” with the latter providing a little lip afterwards. This all happened despite Stoudemire’s team-high 22 points. But Amar’e has over $20 million reasons why it’s difficult to drudge up much empathy for his tough plight on Christmas.

Reggie Jackson surprised a lot of folks last season by contributing to a Thunder team with hopes of returning to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season. When Westbrook went down in the playoffs, the then second-year guard stepped up to help lead the Thunder out of the first round before Memphis cut their season short.

But Jackson has not slipped in his third NBA season, either. On Christmas Day he had 18 points, including this nasty dunk on STAT. First, he spins off Tyson Chandler‘s help defense then dribbles baseline before throwing down this thunderous slam.

Then there’s this pretty crossover Durant busts out on Amar’e in traffic. After KD swooped in for the layup, he turns to Amar’e and tells him about the move â€” OG style.

The Thunder mopped the floor with the Knicks on Christmas Day.

