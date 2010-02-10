This Can’t Be Legal

True, Tiger Woods clearly has other things to worry about right now, but this is crazy. We were only in Dallas for NBA All-Star Weekend for a few hours when we spotted these for sale, not on the street or in some shady spot, but in the hotel gift shop!
They are “Special Edition Tiger Condoms,” with a tag line of “Protect Your Wood.” Again, we’re no lawyers here at Dime, but we can’t imagine that this is legal, right?
A quick look at their site reveals a few other things, mostly more ridiculous tag lines and this disclaimer:
Tiger condoms will not protect you from car accidents or Swedish super models. Any impression that Tiger Woods has endorsed or used this product with any of his transgressions is purely your own. This product has not been endorsed by Tiger Woods. Tiger Condoms are a creation of Practice Safe Policy. A portion of each sale will be donated to golf charities in the USA.
Wow. And if you’re interested, they also sell Obama, McCain and Palin versions as well.
And they say he’s losing endorsements.
This is way too funny to be illegal!!
His likeness is still advertised on the box…their shabby attempt of removing the W from the TW logo on his hat I very much doubt would save them from legal implications. All in all, this company is retarded.
Lol # 1
Comedy..
I hear they are extra small.
@ #1–
hahaha. you’s a wild boy.
funny mo’fo for sure.
HAHAHAHAHA
@ DIME—
what the hell yall doing in Dallas so soon now anyway?
what coverage yall gonna do btwn now and friday afternoon?
stay away from PacMan Jones…..
@Dime
Will you be repping at the Show Mag party?
@ Heckler –
We had to make sure we could get to Dallas ahead of the snowstorm in the Northeast so a group of us went out the extra early.
– PC
Woods really doesn’t need the publicity & added embarrassment that taking legal action against these guys would inevitably stir up, lol. Pretty smart really. They just might get away with it.
Patrick
If the Dime crew needs a professional hater to do some interviews, feel free to contact me and fly me out there for some fun. Me interviewing Rondo or Zach Randolph would be worth the small investment.
I literally laughed out loud
Im all for Control going out there with the mock interviews lol..
Please do it PC..