Tim Donaghy attacked in prison with a paint-rolling stick

06.11.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

For everybody who figured former NBA ref Tim Donaghy would be serving his 15-month sentence for gambling crimes in one of those “Club Fed” kind of joints, apparently you were wrong. The L.A. Daily News reported today that Donaghy ran into some trouble in the pen a few months ago, getting attacked by a fellow inmate at one point. From ESPN.com:

A source who has maintained regular contact with Donaghy during his imprisonment said Donaghy was attacked in November and suffered significant damage to his knee, the Daily News reported.

The source said Donaghy could not comment for the Daily News story. He was unsure why Donaghy was assaulted and struck “several times with a paint-rolling stick,” according to the report.

After repeated visits to the prison’s medical facility, Donaghy underwent an MRI exam that showed a tear of the lateral meniscus, as well as a cyst, the source said, according to the Daily News. The source said Donaghy was denied treatment and told by a doctor that his injury was a “congenital” condition.

Donaghy won’t have to put up with The Sisters too much longer. He’s scheduled to move into a halfway house next week. Just in time to catch some of the NBA Finals.

