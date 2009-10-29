Tim Donaghy’s Explosive Book Excerpts

For various reasons, disgraced NBA ref Tim Donaghy‘s tell-all book about his antics in the League has been canceled by the book’s publisher. “Blowing the Whistle: The Culture of Fraud in the NBA” was supposed to drop later this month, covering Donaghy’s experience in the NBA and the events leading up to his conviction on federal wire fraud charges.
The official cancellation didn’t hit though until some explosive excerpts were released to some media outlets including Deadspin.com. The clips Deadspin posted from Donaghy’s book are jaw-dropping. We’re not taking sides here, we’re just passing some of them along …
Donaghy on “star treatment” for certain players:
If Kobe Bryant had two fouls in the first or second quarter and went to the bench, one referee would tell the other two, “Kobe’s got two fouls. Let’s make sure that if we call a foul on him, it’s an obvious foul, because otherwise he’s gonna go back to the bench. If he is involved in a play where a foul is called, give the foul to another player.”
Similarly, when games got physically rough, we would huddle up and agree to tighten the game up. So we started calling fouls on guys who didn’t really matter-“ticky-tack” or “touch” fouls where one player just touched another but didn’t really impede his progress. Under regular circumstances these wouldn’t be fouls, but after a skirmish we wanted to regain control. We would never call these types of fouls on superstars, just on the average players who didn’t have star status. It was important to keep the stars on the floor.
Donaghy on how easily refs are influenced by “favorite” players:
Allen Iverson provides a good example of a player who generated strong reaction, both positive and negative, within the corps of NBA referees. For instance, veteran referee Steve Javie hated Allen Iverson and was loathe [sic] to give him a favorable call. If Javie was on the court when Iverson was playing, I would always bet on the other team to win or at least cover the spread. No matter how many times Iverson hit the floor, he rarely saw the foul line. By contrast, referee Joe Crawford had a grandson who idolized Iverson. I once saw Crawford bring the boy out of the stands and onto the floor during warm-ups to meet the superstar. Iverson and Crawford’s grandson were standing there, shaking hands, smiling, talking about all kinds of things. If Joe Crawford was on the court, I was pretty sure Iverson’s team would win or at least cover the spread.
Donaghy on Dick Bavetta:
Two weeks before the 2003â€“04 season ended, Bavetta and I were assigned to officiate a game in Oakland. That afternoon before the tip-off, we were discussing an upcoming game on our schedule. It was the last regular-season game we were scheduled to work, pitting Denver against San Antonio. Denver had lost a game a few weeks prior because of a mistake made by the referees, a loss that could be the difference between them making or missing the playoffs. Bavetta told me Denver needed the win and that it would look bad for the staff and the league if the Nuggets missed the playoffs by one game. There were still a few games left on the schedule before the end of the season, and the standings could potentially change. But on that day in Oakland, Bavetta looked at me and casually stated, “Denver will win if they need the game. That’s why I’m on it.”
I was thinking, How is Denver going to win on the road in San Antonio? At the time, the Spurs were arguably the best team in the league. Bavetta answered my question before it was asked.
“Duncan will be on the bench with three fouls within the first five minutes of the game,” he calmly stated.
Bavetta went on to inform me that it wasn’t the first time the NBA assigned him to a game for a specific purpose. He cited examples, including the 1993 playoff series when he put New Jersey guard Drazen Petrovic on the bench with quick fouls to help Cleveland beat the Nets. He also spoke openly about the 2002 Los Angelesâ€“Sacramento series and called himself the NBA’s “go-to guy.”
And those are just some of the excerpts. Check out Deadspin for more.
Do you believe everything Tim Donaghy is saying in his book?
Waal!! Crazy for sure
wow. you were dead on with “jaw-dropping”
i dunno. tough to believe and tougher to ignore.
remember, a hated man like jose canseco wrote a book calling out names and people laughed him off (due to his character). but look how on point canseco was.
tim donaghy could be the same thing…
This isn’t really news…he even mentions the Suns/Spurs play off series specifically. It was OBVIOUS how much bullshit was going on during that series.
I have said it for almost two years, the NBA may not be completely rigged, but there is DEFINITELY some bias at the top. Coming from Stern himself I am 100% sure.
WOW. By the looks of what Donaghy is saying the NBA seems more like the WWE than “real” sport. I hope this shit isn’t true or Stern has a lot of explaining to do.
I don’t believe him, but I believe that these things occur in a less overt way…
We all can’t just be paranoid onlookers. I have no money invested in games. I see the disparity in treatment and how some teams seem to win despite the Refs.
I remember Iverson saying plainly that Steve Javie hates him. He was saying that he didn’t do anything to him, but he just doesn’t treat him fairly.
We all remember how Duncan was treated by Joe Crawford. Yes he was punished only after the press and Spurs put pressure on NBA.
Refs are just people. That’s why I don’t trust them. Their mistakes are swept under the rug and they don’t have to publicly answer for their public mistakes. That is a horrible privilege to give to anyone. I’m not surprised Donaghy was lost in the mess he was in. I’m sure he wasn’t the first or last. Foul calls change the game. Letters of apology after the fact don’t reverse the fortune of the teams wronged.
his mistake was using kobe as an example. because kobe’s is the least of the stars that gets away with things. if not look at his Ts through the season and the playoffs.
if we talk about lebron and especially wade then we are talking.
like last night with lebron or the other night that lebron’s was a block and the same exact thing a player from houston did the same and it was a foul.
but i do believe what he says. it’s just that kobe’s a BAD example.
This makes me sad.
The Cavs/Raps game is almost shining PROOF of the reffing situation in the NBA. Cavs are making a run in the 4th quarter, and the refs are helping out as much as they can.
Mo Williams getting fouled when JJack was CLEARLY 6 inches or so away from any contact at all…and interestingly enough, the whistle was only blown after it was obvious the shot was going to miss. LeBron getting the call when he just straight runs over Chris Bosh. You know when announcers are like “wow, not sure what this guy was calling” and then going completely silent about it, because THEY don’t want a fine…there’s something going on.
I don’t know why the refs didn’t just throw on Cavs jerseys and jack up a few shots themselves.
This comes as no surprise!!! Its a shame how Stern has the refs in his back pocket…and controls them like puppets. The real surprise here is that they ACTUALLY FAVORED a team that was playing VS the Spurs!!! LOL…
Although this is still all hearsay.. There goes all your priviledges KB24….
I don’t believe him because his allegations are too ridiculous to be true.
But star treatment and team bais is definitely prevalent in the NBA more so than any other sport because of the subject interpretation of the rules.
That block on Bosh last night was sad. Lebron Usmain Bolt’ed right through Bosh who had position for a good second.
i don’t get it; where is the explosive earth shattering news? I thought everyone already knew all this crap about favortism and make-up calls
MIKE BIBBY WAS ROBBED IN 2002!!! We all know it!!! This man speaks the truth!!!
It’s true about the comparison with Canseco. Ya never know. One would hope it isn’t as true to the extent he’s said…
If he’s lying why hasven’t the refs mentioned sued him?
Anyone who doesn’t see the superstar calls needs to get their eyes checked
i am trying to find this denver vs sa game he is talking about at the end, i did find a game on april 14th 2004, at SA where the spurs KILLED denver 93-67 and duncan only had 2 fouls total. ???? hell according to this, SA swept denver that year in the reg season.
TD didnt play in the only other game he could be refering to (feb 28th.)
i call BS on most of what that guy has to say.
Lately the stern era is a huge, big grand FAIL, with the lockout of those (these!! them!!) refs and bringing in the replacements as latest. Didn’t I say that it would turn out like the synthetic ball experiment? It did.
Maybe the replacement refs were a FAIL cos they didn’t blow like they were supposed to blow. whatever.
This is why its even more troubling when David Stern openly jocked LeBron..
Basketball is dead
@Rangerjohn, click on the deadspin link as the part about Denver/SA posted on Dime got cut short. Later in the recap, he says Denver had already locked up a spot and it was now San Antonio who needed the win. And they got it. I think you got the right game, just the Dime post cut out the end of that story. Read the whole article, and see how the story flips around.
Crazy, crazy stories for sure. Read the whole thing on Deadspin. For the most part they sound somewhat believable, NBA has some explaining to do…
This is not news to Toronto Raptor Fans. We’ve been going through this for years.
I can’t imagine how livid Stern would be if the raptors ended up making it deep into the playoffs. The amount of T.V revenue the league would lose would be astronomical.
Here is the rest of the Bavetta story…
As it turned out, Denver didn’t need the win after all; they locked up a spot in the playoffs before they got to San Antonio. In a twist of fate, it was the Spurs that ended up needing the win to have a shot at the division title, and Bavetta generously accommodated. In our pregame meeting, he talked about how important the game was to San Antonio and how meaningless it was to Denver, and that San Antonio was going to get the benefit of the calls that night. Armed with this inside information, I called Jack Concannon before the game and told him to bet the Spurs.
To no surprise, we won big. San Antonio blew Denver out of the building that evening, winning by 26 points. When Jack called me the following morning, he expressed amazement at the way an NBA game could be manipulated. Sobering, yes; amazing, no. That’s how the game is played in the National Basketball Association.
and the era of real NBA scandals begin… the game will never be the same guys….all thanks to this jerk off ref….
remember that…
Nothing about this sounds made up to me…and the fact that the WILD stuff is actually believable hurts my feelings. NBA, you better not have staged my entire fan experience. That’s just wrong. I just don’t see how Stern would be opposed to doing the things this guy is saying. Do you?
Perfect example of this would be the block called on Chris Bosh last night when LeBron James went to the hole. Late game situation, Cleveland with a chance to tighten it up and they put a superstar on the line. Replay showed it was clearly a charge as Bosh was outside the circle and had established his position. We can’t have Cleveland going to 0-2 can we? We sure do!
@22
The game hasn’t been the same since the 80’s
this is great. even if this exposes MJ for all his superstar calls I won’t care. I hate the WWE and every since the 2000 LA vs Por series and later the LA vs Sac-town series, I knew the NBA was fixed. Then came Lebron… the best wide reciever to ever play in the NBA. Seriously he should just play football, his basketball skill level is so low it’s embarassing to watch him avg 30ppg all from FT’s and people not wanting to foul out.
This is probably why cats don’t get dunked on like they used to. So many times, they just jump out the way to avoid the foul. Someone needs to tell G.Oden that the refs are calling fouls on him purposely.
This stuff may not be entirely true, but if any of you think Donaghy is the only dirty ref in the league you have your heads buried in the sand. He was just one to get caught. For every one that gets caught with these sort of things there is a dozen that didnt get caught.
R.I.P Naismith
Oh great, here come the whiny Suns fans bitching about the 2007 playoff loss to San Antonio.
@ rlf
are you saying that kobe doesnt get superstar calls?
I’d like to read all the Joey Crawford stories myself.
@Birdy, the rules are the defense player must establish position BEFORE the offensive player collects the ball and starts him move towards the basket. If you look at the slow motion replay, Lebron had already collected the ball and took a step, while Bosh was in the middle of planting his feet, therefore it is a block. It’s just looked like a charge because Lebron knocked Bosh on his skinny, Ru Paul, ass.
MenoRikey
You are an idiot. If what you say is true (which it ain’t, rule is defensive player needs to have feet set before offensive player has left his feet), then there wouldn’t be any flopping, it would be pointless because there would only be charges if a guy is stationary for like 3-5 seconds and gets ran into by another player. Hell, the only situations in which that would occur is if the defensive player isn’t even paying attention and the offensive player steam rolls him.
LeBron didn’t even jump when he ran Chris Bosh over. Bron even gave a fist pump and a “choo choo” howl, so get off the guy’s jock by even suggesting that wasn’t a charge by LeBron.
Tell you what, though. Looks like the refs are about to get their just desserts for being jackasses. They’re lucky this shit didn’t come out when they were still negotiating, or they would have been shit out of luck.
MenoRikey
I know this is another post, but I just wanted to get through to you how stupid you are. Thinking that you can’t get a charge unless the defensive player’s feet are set BEFORE the offensive player “starts his move towards the basket” is fucking retarded. Think about it, how many times is an offensive player making a drive moving AWAY from the basket? Did you think that shit out man? What you say would require defensive players to have their feet set at ALL TIMES for there to be a charge, think about it man.
If this suprises people u then ur an idiot. I love the NBA but its so obious the refs try to fix it. Remember at the end of the day its about making money & dats all da NBA cares about
MenoRikey
Just fucking think about it. Just fucking think man, god damn. Think your post out before hitting that “Submit Comment” button. Key word of the day for you is “think”. Think about that, please, just fucking think.
i wish i hadnt even read that. it should make anyone that really loves the game sad to know this sh*t is goin on…. hopefully i will forget about this as the season goes on so i can enjoy watchin like i used to
This book HAS to be released. Publishers need to grow a pair. Every NBA fan should read this book.
lmao @ Control dropping ether on MenoRiley
Kobe and the Lakers get calls…. gee is that supposed to be news to anyone??? I wonder if the refs and Stern think that everyone other than laker fans are blind to that? Thats just like saying that the lakers will be mentioned on ESPN, no matter who they played against. ESPN are just as bad as the refs… you are bound to see hour after hour about every move kobe makes… and LeBron for that matter. ESPN, the NBA refs are both jokes to me.. Oh well. Until David Stern retires and someone honest starts running things… it will continue to be this way.
refs ‘influencing’ games with orders from top brass in the nba really should be no surprise. i didn’t read all the comments but someone remarked the refs are human, as well as top brass, meaning that for every good quality a human has they also have bad qualities.
our mistake is to assume that stern and top level folks in the nba are immune to corruption and human ways of looking at success; even if it means having a marquee matchup in the finals or having superstars remain on the floor.
oscar robertson put it best in his book, take the refs out of the game early by being relentless against your opponent.
everyone playing in the L, and involved with teams i’m sure knows these unspoken rules but they deal with it. its only a big deal to the public who aren’t familiar with the unspoken business aspect of a professional sports league.
Wait until you read how Dick B. helped the lakers get over on the Blazers in that game seven “choke.” The Blazers should have shot the ball better and not allowed the stupid ass refs that much power over the game, but 36 whistles in that fourth quarter were a little excessive.
Steve Javy isnt mentioned?? He should be.
Not earth shattering, but please yes Kobe gets calls, any superstar gets the benefit of the doubt, where you’ve been?
The Dick Bavetta one was the only instance where it was definitely tampering. The rest we already knew and refs are only human they will give better calls to players they like and less calls to those they don’t.
think these guys get millions of dollars just to dunk a ball? Theyre paid to keep quiet and keep the fans stupefied
i bet the reason why they canceled the book was David Stern and the nba paying the company mad money to not publish it. i would buy this book in a heart beat
DWAYNE WADE IN THE 06 FINALS AGAINST THE MAVS. ITS GETS NO CLEARER THAN THAT. IN GAME 3 THE MAVS HAD AROUND 24 FREE THROW ATTEMPTS IN THE ENTIRE GAME. WADE HAD 25 OR 26 HIMSELF. AND THEN THE FANTOM FOUL ON THE PLAY THAT DECIDED THE GAME WHEN WADE DROVE THE LANE AND NOBODY TOUCHED HIM AND HE WON THE GAME ON FREE THROWS!!!!!!
.FIXED.
MAVS GOT ROBBED
What a coincidence this book never came out lol
This aint no surprise.. U cant be that blind..
If there was ever a doubt last years Orlando/Cleveland series summed it up for me..