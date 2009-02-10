Tim Duncan, KG, and Dwight’s All-Star Kicks

adidas has hit us with more of their exclusive All-Star gear. Yesterday I put up some pics of the official All-Star Warm-Up, now check out the All-Star TS Bounce Commander. These kicks will be worn by Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Dwight Howard.
The TS Bounce Commander is adidas’ big man shoe. Specifically made for guys who get busy in the paint, the Bounce Commander provides extra cushioning big guys need while battling in the paint. I saw these a while back when the Celtics made their first trip to NYC to play against my Knicks. KG was rocking them. I remember ‘adi’ put out an all red pair of Bounce joints a year ago that were crazy comfortable. I knew a few people who played in them and loved them.
The TS Bounce Commander is available in stores now, the All-Star colorways (shown above) will be hitting the All-Star weekend. I have to admit, I like the Eastern colorway a bit more than the Western. I can’t wait to see Dwight do some crazy dunk in these joints.
For more info hit up www.adidasbasketball.com.
Nothing wrong with something flashy for the All-Star game.
Wouldn’t wear them any other place though.
looks like they were riveted together like an old war plane
Niiiiiiiice, these kill kobes joints
Actually don’t look bad, but I think these were made to make all those weak 6’9 guys 7’0. That looks like 2-4 inches of sole there, you could fill that shit w/ water and put a gold fish in em, 70’s pimp style.
For sure a big man’s shoe. Those things look like they weigh a ton! Sweet colorways though, love the red with the gold. Really not sure how crazy I am about the All Star Uni’s this year though. I really like it when they rock the old school uniforms from the 80’s All Star games. Those are timeless! Bring them back for next year haha.
They look like some shit u wear to the moon.
They kind of look like the plastic armour from cheap children’s costumes.
They look like they would drive off once you put them on..
Shit how much do they weigh??
the wests looks like ironmans shoes
they look like they’re from the future…The Terminator wears them.