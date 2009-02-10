Tim Duncan, KG, and Dwight’s All-Star Kicks

adidas has hit us with more of their exclusive All-Star gear. Yesterday I put up some pics of the official All-Star Warm-Up, now check out the All-Star TS Bounce Commander. These kicks will be worn by Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Dwight Howard.

The TS Bounce Commander is adidas’ big man shoe. Specifically made for guys who get busy in the paint, the Bounce Commander provides extra cushioning big guys need while battling in the paint. I saw these a while back when the Celtics made their first trip to NYC to play against my Knicks. KG was rocking them. I remember ‘adi’ put out an all red pair of Bounce joints a year ago that were crazy comfortable. I knew a few people who played in them and loved them.

The TS Bounce Commander is available in stores now, the All-Star colorways (shown above) will be hitting the All-Star weekend. I have to admit, I like the Eastern colorway a bit more than the Western. I can’t wait to see Dwight do some crazy dunk in these joints.

For more info hit up www.adidasbasketball.com.