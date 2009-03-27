Tim Duncan on Why Tony Parker Deserves MVP Consideration

Though LeBron James might be on the brink of a historic season, Tim Duncan believes that his boy Tony Parker still deserves to be part of the MVP conversation.
“Of course, I’m biased, obviously. But with the position that we’re in, second in the West, right in the mix, and with the amount of injuries we’ve dealt with all year, he’s kept this team consistent, and he’s been the consistent one all year long. He should definitely have an opportunity to be in that top five.”
Timmy saying that Parker is “top five” in the MVP debate isn’t really that controversial, mainly because no one really cares about who wins second, third, fourth, and fifth place in the MVP race. But even so, do you think that Parker deserves a mention behind LBJ, Wade, and Kobe in the MVP hunt?
Source: Real GM
FIRST, and no
second, and yes he should!
third, and no
TD has a legit arguement right here… but since he said he shouid be a “candidate” and not “THE” MVP… then i guess i got no problem with his statement…
come to think of it… why not?
he has played most games without the other big 3 and he has played real well considering the remaining players he has. but i doubt he will over take anyone in the top 5 (lbj, kobe, wade, cp3, superman) but still, a consideration is warranted.
Yes. I’ll still assert Tony Parker is the second best point in the league right now behind Chris Paul and that’s arguable. He should be in the convo, but much of the convo is based on stats and he really doesn’t have the kind of stats that jump out at you and say MVP.
i say IN TEH CONVERSATION sure, LEGIT WINNER no way.
hell TD should be IN THE CONVERSATION as well.
i also say roger mason should win most improved also.
karizmatic, i agree he is the #2 pg in the league and is #1 on any given night/week
#1-3 (no order) are clearly Wade, Bron, and Kobe.
#4 should be Dwight
after that, you could argue TP, Pierce, Roy, and Chauncey for #5 (I’d take Chauncey there personally, but you could make a case for all of them.)
He’ll never be in it, because lots of people still assume the Spurs = Tim Duncan. But Parker’s definitely a top-three PG.
get ready for austin burton and ian to come out of the wood works.
top 5 mvp candidate no.
i like Timmy he’s a nice fella, now i just hope he passes some of whatever he’s smoking. There is no top-5 candidate for MVP, there isnt even a 4th candidate this year(sorry CP3) Usually it comes down to 1 or 2 players, except in the case this year there are 3 strong candidates. I am hoping for a co-MVP for LBJ and Wade with KB24 being left out just to see how he reacts in the playoffs and into next season whether he goes back the selfish hog that he was and jacking up 30 shots/gm.
I suppose so, but I’d rather see the Big Fundamental win a MVP over Parker. I just feel Duncan is more valuable, intangibles and all.
Even though as a Frenchman I’m a big fan of Parker, I’d say he deserves consideration in the Top 10, not Top 5. You’ve got some tough guys in Top 5, and unless Parker outclasses CP3 in his Point Guard role, he will not get into that kind of ranking.
yes, he deserves consideration.
Oh shit.. wheres Ian lol..
But like someone said.. you cant win MVP unless its UR team.. Parker held them down this year but its still Timmays team..
1-Bron2-Kobe3-Dwight4-Wade5-Paul6-Who gives a fuck.
No, not in the MVP converstaion but he’ll probably make all-NBA 2nd team for his efforts. My All-NBA teams:
1ST
LeBron
Kobe
Howard
Wade
CP3
2ND
Duncan
Dirk
Yao
TP
D-Will
3RD
Bosh
Pierce
Gasol
Roy
Harris
Tony Parker deserves an All-Star selection for the season he’s had, and he got that.
No, Parker does not deserve to be an honourable mention for MVP. I don’t even think he’s deserving of being on an All-NBA team (neither second or third team).
Also, I do not think he’s been more valuable to the Spurs than Tim Duncan.
I suppose I should start writing Part 4 of “TP is better than Deron” and have it ready for when Parker gets named All-NBA 2nd Team and Deron either gets 3rd Team or gets left out altogether.
sanspitch i really dont care about this but why do u call me and austin out when a bunch of people here call him the second best pg or arguably the best one.
lakeshow this is transforming into parkers team want it or not and this is coming from a spurs fan that likes the other 2 more than tp.
arnaud that is kinda dumb u dont have to be the best at your position to be the mvp howard is not better than duncan for example and is going to end up higher in the voting its a mix of numbers and record.
dave is just hating and talking a bit out of his neck (see lakeshow i remember hehehe) how is parker not even deserving a 3rd team all nba.
john
can u have 3 guards in the first team????
wade
kobe
lebron
td
howard
paul
parker
for the second team imo of course assuming its 2 guard 2 fowards and a big man
@Ian — All-NBA is two guards, two forwards, one center. This year you know the 1st team guards will be Kobe and Wade. 2nd team: CP and most likely Parker. 3rd team: B-Roy, Deron, Joe Johnson, Mo Williams, Chauncey and Devin will fight it out for two spots.
thanks austin thought so also but when john posted his teams i got kinda messed up so its duncan hopefully and not paul on the first team
My choices for the guards on the All-NBA team would be:
First Team — Kobe and Wade
Second Team — Paul and Deron
Third Team — Billups and Roy
Joe Johnson is on the bubble and next on my list. Parker comes somewhere after that.
I think all of those guards have had better seasons than Tony Parker, and that’s just the guards. I don’t understand how he can be an MVP candidate.
@Dave — You really think Deron and Billups AND Roy have had better seasons than Parker? The Spurs have throughout the year had a better record than Utah, Denver and Portland, and Parker is putting up 22 points and 7 assists per game, putting up 40- and 50-point games, and doing all this while Manu has been in and out of the lineup.
dave kinda got them all right except one slide in parker in derons slot in the second team and start sliding everyone down after that. leaves roy out
Austin, yes, I think each of those players have had better seasons than Tony Parker.
I also think if each of those players switched places with Parker, the new look Spurs would have a better record and the opposite team would have a worse record.
I do, however, think it’s debatable (not open and shut), but for my money each of these players have had better seasons than Parker.
— Deron Williams has had an incredible season firstly keeping Utah afloat, and then leading them into the playoffs, all while Utah was getting battered by injuries to their best players.
— Brandon Roy has been immense for Portland, and that team would be nowhere near a playoff spot if not for him, he controls everything. I think those two are locks ahead of Parker.
— The final spot would go to Chauncey Billups, who has been tremendous for the Nuggets, and I think, their best player. Carmelo should regain the best player tag next season but his scoring has been sketchy this year, way down in both per game and efficiency. Chauncey is the piece that makes that team go.
— Joe Johnson is the best player on the Hawks and has led them to the playoffs and homecourt advantage in the first round. The team is due to finish with their best record since the late 90’s when Mutombo+Smith+Blaylock were holding court. His all round game, the defense, the passing, the ballhandling, the scoring and versatility of scoring, and the rebounding. Such a smooth player. I don’t think he’s gotten enough credit this season or in recent years while been hidden on some of those lousy Hawks squads.
…………………………………..
I also think Tim Duncan isn’t getting enough credit for the season he’s had. I know he’s struggled since coming back from his recent injury, but I don’t think that’s changed anything.
Duncan has been the reason why San Antonio still have a great defense, despite San Antonio losing a second defensive big man and their best perimeter stopper (less minutes anyway), and also having to play half the season without their next best defensive player in Ginobili. Still, Duncan continues to hold together the defense.
Duncan’s rebounding continues to be amazing. And, he’s been a one man wrecking crew on the boards — he’s the only Spurs player to average more than five rebounds, and the Spurs as a team are barely outrebounding the opposition.
Then you add the 20 points, the low post scoring presence, the attention the opposing defense gives him, the passing, the unselfishness … and then all those intangibles like his leadership.
I think Duncan has been more important to the Spurs, and more important by a large margin. I think if San Antonio added one of those guards I mentioned above, alongside Timmy, then the Spurs would get stronger.
Tony Parker is an excellent player and I regard him as a Top 5 point guard in the league. I just don’t rate him as highly as those other guards (Deron, Roy, Joe), or at least in Billups case (neck and neck for 3rd and 4th place on my top five points), not as highly when comparing their current seasons.
………………………………….
One other point which doesn’t rate highly in my view, is the team’s place in the Western Standings. The second seed and the seventh seed are only separated by three and a half games, it’s a minuscule difference and not a large enough separation to be one of my deciding factors.
…………………………………..
The Tony Parker argument is similar to the Ray Allen argument.
He’s been the most consistent of the Big Three for the Celtics this season, and some feel he deserves to be recognized ahead of KG/Pierce for his efforts this season.
Then you add in the team success Boston has had and point to Ray Allen — but like the Parker argument, I do not think it’s a true picture of relative importance and contributions made. So Ray Ray, is also not one of my choices for an All-NBA team.
As a side note: I do think Parker has had a better season than Ray Allen, just similarities to the argument.
……………………………………
Anyway, that’s where I’m coming from on my selections.
Austin, I know about the positions and all but I didn’t know if it was set in stone as a rule because a lot of the writers at ESPN are touting my first team and saying voters may get extra creative with their lineups.
Dave,
Nice post. The reason Parker will make the all-NBA 2nd or 3rd team over some of those other guys is that most media voters don’t think those things through as much as you. They look at the 3 or 4 huge scoring games he’s had this season and the Spurs’ record, pretty much.