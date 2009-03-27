Tim Duncan on Why Tony Parker Deserves MVP Consideration

Though LeBron James might be on the brink of a historic season, Tim Duncan believes that his boy Tony Parker still deserves to be part of the MVP conversation.



“Of course, I’m biased, obviously. But with the position that we’re in, second in the West, right in the mix, and with the amount of injuries we’ve dealt with all year, he’s kept this team consistent, and he’s been the consistent one all year long. He should definitely have an opportunity to be in that top five.”

Timmy saying that Parker is “top five” in the MVP debate isn’t really that controversial, mainly because no one really cares about who wins second, third, fourth, and fifth place in the MVP race. But even so, do you think that Parker deserves a mention behind LBJ, Wade, and Kobe in the MVP hunt?

Source: Real GM