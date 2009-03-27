Tim Duncan on Why Tony Parker Deserves MVP Consideration

#Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
03.27.09 9 years ago 28 Comments

Though LeBron James might be on the brink of a historic season, Tim Duncan believes that his boy Tony Parker still deserves to be part of the MVP conversation.

“Of course, I’m biased, obviously. But with the position that we’re in, second in the West, right in the mix, and with the amount of injuries we’ve dealt with all year, he’s kept this team consistent, and he’s been the consistent one all year long. He should definitely have an opportunity to be in that top five.”

Timmy saying that Parker is “top five” in the MVP debate isn’t really that controversial, mainly because no one really cares about who wins second, third, fourth, and fifth place in the MVP race. But even so, do you think that Parker deserves a mention behind LBJ, Wade, and Kobe in the MVP hunt?

Source: Real GM

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesTIM DUNCANTONY PARKER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP