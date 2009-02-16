Tim Duncan: Vince Isn’t Worth Four Players

What do the Spurs need if they’re going to one-up the Lakers and represent the West in the Finals?

Tim Duncan doesn’t think that Vince Carter is that missing piece.

“No offense to Vince, obviously he’s an excellent player,” Duncan said. “We’d love to have him. But to give up most of our team to add one guy, I don’t think that’s the way you want to go. It’s a long season and we have a lot of guys who have been here a long time and understand the way we want to play. Just to insert one new piece and try to teach him in half a season the way we want to play isn’t the way that we work.”


Vince would make San Antonio more potent offensively, but would he really fit with this system anyway? He spends an awful lot of time with the ball in his hands, he loves taking bad shots, and he isn’t a terrific defender.

