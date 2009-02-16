Tim Duncan: Vince Isn’t Worth Four Players

What do the Spurs need if they’re going to one-up the Lakers and represent the West in the Finals?
Tim Duncan doesn’t think that Vince Carter is that missing piece.
“No offense to Vince, obviously he’s an excellent player,” Duncan said. “We’d love to have him. But to give up most of our team to add one guy, I don’t think that’s the way you want to go. It’s a long season and we have a lot of guys who have been here a long time and understand the way we want to play. Just to insert one new piece and try to teach him in half a season the way we want to play isn’t the way that we work.”
Vince would make San Antonio more potent offensively, but would he really fit with this system anyway? He spends an awful lot of time with the ball in his hands, he loves taking bad shots, and he isn’t a terrific defender.
who says the Spurs need to change anything… they’ve got 3 all-stars on their squad, an efficient bench, and a coach who has everyone bought into the system… no need to add VC… This team can compete just fine as it stands
As much as I hate Timmy and the Spurs- he is exactly right. They have a winning formula and Vince would not be worth giving that up for.
4 players for vince FUCK NO
Hmm, I sniff a lil haterade in Tim’s comments. Dude, time for a change, it’s 2009. No harm in shaking it up, your team is getting crusty old.
Uhh..what do they need another two-guard for?
..and he didn’t exactly say VC is not worth 4 players. He said they would love to have him but giving up most of their team for one player seems too risky.
KnicksFan84, they’re crusty old, but they’re still one of the premier teams in the league, even championship-caliber. I figure that team’ll start worrying about the future when the future comes.
He’s spot on; Vince would make them better but not by enough to risk shaking things up mid-season. I don’t even know why this rumour isn’t dead.
Andrew didn’t you just describe Tony Parker:
He spends an awful lot of time with the ball in his hands, he loves taking bad shots, and he isn’t a terrific defender.
as much as i love vince, he is not agood fit for the spurs and duncan is right. they have the chemistry that every team needs and moving four players for one will severely hurt that chemistry. they may eventually need another two guard but they can get that in the draft. they need another big man if ya ask me
agreed. vince is not a good fit. what’s this fascination with trying to get vince on the spurs? for what? like people here say, they already have some good 2 guards and slasher types that play their roles and aren’t nearly as expensive. they do need a quick big man, but who doesn’t? they’d love to have someone who’s gonna help defend against pau and bynum but who ya gonna get now? they’ll have to scheme, scratch and claw to a series win against the lakers, but that’s how they roll anyway. stick with the formula and chemistry, and gut it out.
Spurs vs Lakers is what everybody wants to see.
The Spurs need more shooters, some youth/athleticism, and a backup point. Vince can shoot, but what they really need is depth. Giving up four players for one isn’t a good idea; Timmy’s right.
The problem is, the deals that I have seen have the Spurs sending the Nets a pretty nice young player in Roger Mason…it kinda smells like Jersey’s trying to pull another Devin Harris-Jason Kidd deal. But, aside from that, if they can essentially switch out Finley for Vince, pull the trigger.
The Spurs should have there eye on 3 players: Rasheed Wallace, Marcus Camby, and Joe Smith; that’s it, maybe Brad Miller
don’t worry,it’s odd year and SAS will win NBA finals
hes pg he needs the ball
parker takes bad shots??? dude go watch a game before postin the hate
The thing about any trade involving the Spurs is probably going to include Roger Mason and George Hill.
the spurs need a big, they dont need another shooter, they are at the bottom of the league in offensive rebounds, they NEED a decent big. at least a decent back up big. i like the tim/kurt starting line up and then a decent big to come in behind either one. tony is shooting well, mason and bonner, hill and manu, finley can hit those open shots from 18-20 feet ( hit 3 ball is GONE) so why bring in another ball hoggin shooter when you need REBOUNDS AND DEFENSE. miller can rebound but he has no defense. although i would not mind a john salmons. finley and udoka for salmons? both have expiring contracts. hell throw in a pic too.
i like the idea of a camby but thats not gonna happen, he has to much money coming
What he said makes complete sense.. trading 4 guys who buy into the system for one who has NEVER been in a defensive minded, share the ball system??
Ehhhhh dont think so.. and who said Tony Parker takes bad shots?? that was the dumbest shit i have heard all day..
But that rumor should be dead.. i knew it was dead when i first heard it.. Vince is a jacker and jackers dont belong on contending teams.. AI going to Detroit anyone??
Can’t see Vince on the Spurs myself. Plus what does he bring that they don’t have already? They’ve already got two guys who can create(TP and Manu) and one of the most dominant big men in league history. I see Vince going to the Rockets if anything, for Artest….
I agree with Timmy. I like Finley anyways.
Holy hell I was joking about the TP comments.
You have to admit that up ’til he brought home the Finals MVP that description was Tony Parker. Anything that wasn’t a tear drop for him was a “bad shot”. Dude couldn’t hit the broad side of Eddy Curry’s ass when he came into the league. I’ll admit it ain’t so much now, but hell have a sense of humor.
Ian don’t tell me to watch a game. Were you the same one who was telling me that Andrew Bynum has a jumper? In the 42 point game he had, not one was when he faced up.
You need to watch a damn game. Get your head out of your ass and “see” the game.
That was you Sanpitch??
U aint know Ian is a Spur fan?? thats like you telling me Kobe has no 3.. Pau has no post moves.. lol ima bite ya ass off doo!! And your right when TP first came in the league he had no consistent J.. but that still didnt stop him from helping his team to a chip while STARTING and averaged close to 15ppg off top..
lol and Bynum WILL have a reliable J pretty soon.. shit he got time to work on it now :/
Man, I’d like to see the Spurs get Kaman. He’s just a solid post player who’ll grab some rebounds, block some shots, take up space, and set some picks.
@28 — never even thought about that…that actually would be GREAT for the Spurs. Wow. Never thunk it.