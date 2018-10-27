Getty Image

The situation in Minnesota just keeps plummeting toward its nadir, but unfortunately for everyone involved, they still haven’t reached bottom yet.

There appeared to be some movement on the Jimmy Butler trade on Friday, when news emerged that the Houston Rockets had reportedly offered them four first-round picks in exchange for the disgruntled superstar. But Tom Thibodeau and the T-Wolves apparently balked at that idea.

The entire ordeal has taken an obvious toll on the team’s overall morale. Karl-Anthony Towns has been the most high-profile of the casualties, as even the home broadcast crew wondered on air during their game against the Raptors whether he wanted to be there at all.

So after a long week, they headed into a Friday night match-up against the Bucks at home. However, things only continued to deteriorate from there as Milwaukee sprinted out to a 63-38 halftime lead as the home crowd pummeled their listless team with boos.