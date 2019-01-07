The Timberwolves Are Reportedly Considering Fred Hoiberg And Chauncey Billups To Replace Thibodeau

01.06.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Tom Thibodeau era of Timberwolves basketball has ended, but the TimberBulls may very well be alive and well.

Despite a 22-point win over the Lakers on Sunday, Minnesota decided to pull the trigger on firing Thibodeau as coach and team president. This has been expected to happen at some point since the Jimmy Butler trade fiasco, but the timing of the move was curious.

What may explain why the Wolves went ahead and fired Thibs shortly after a big win is who they are reportedly targeting as his replacement. Fred Hoiberg, who replaced Thibodeau in Chicago, is a former assistant GM in Minnesota and will reportedly figure heavily into the mix to either take on the coaching role in Minnesota or take over the front office. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Wolves are considering bringing Hoiberg in as coach and moving on from GM Scott Layden, possibly to bring in ESPN’s Chauncey Billups to run their front office.

TAGSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSFRED HOIBERGMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

