Timberwolves Go “Back in Black” With New Alternate Uniforms

Although they play at home tonight against San Antonio, the Timberwolves have just unveiled their new alternate black road uniforms, which will serve as the team’s third colorway to go along with their home white and road blue. The last time the team wore black alternate unis? The 2007-08 NBA campaign prior to re-designing their uniforms the following season.

The new black alternates will debut on Friday, Dec. 10 when the Wolves host the Pistons at the Target Center, and will also be worn on March 11 against the Jazz. It’s all been noted that the team will don the new uniforms for select road games this season.

The jerseys will be available for purchase in arena at all upcoming Wolves home games beginning tonight, as well as online at store.nba.com.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.