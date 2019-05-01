



The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to clean house over the past season following the Jimmy Butler trade debacle.

After Butler was dealt to Philadelphia, the Wolves fired then president and coach Tom Thibodeau, replacing him with interim coach Ryan Saunders and having GM Scott Layden take control of basketball operations. Over the past few weeks they’ve begun searching for a new team president, with ESPN’s Chauncey Billups considered the frontrunner if he wanted the job, but other top executives from around the league in the running as well.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported the Wolves had made their decision and would bring in Rockets VP of basketball operations Gersson Rosas as the new team president, giving him the reins and with some interesting decisions to make in the immediate future.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Houston’s Gersson Rosas as the franchise’s next President of Basketball Operations, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2019

The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving forward with plans to hire Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 1, 2019

Rosas is a well-respected executive for his work in Houston alongside Daryl Morey in constructing a contender, and the Wolves will look for him to work similar magic in Minnesota. His first task will be deciding whether to retain Layden and/or Saunders, or to bring in his own guys, as typically happens in these situations.

This summer the Wolves don’t have much in the way of cap space, so he’ll have to get creative if he is to make major roster upgrades. The biggest question for Rosas will be whether he’s able to do anything with Andrew Wiggins and his massive contract that is eating significantly into their cap situation.

Rosas also was considered a top candidate in the Wizards search for a team president.