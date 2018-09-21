Getty Image

Tom Thibodeau is telling teams that Jimmy Butler won’t be traded away from the Minnesota Timberwolves. But that’s not what the people paying him to run the team are telling the rest of the league.

Butler officially asked for a trade earlier this week, though there’s considerable talk that this was not the first time he’s told Timberwolves brass that the end for him in Minnesota was near. The problem is that teams have been told Butler is not on the market, though the guard has given the Timberwolves a list of teams and Minnesota has gotten interest from others in the league.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night that Timberwolves ownership and team president Tom Thibodeau are at direct odds about what to do with Butler, who has a year left on his contract but met with team officials earlier in the week to discuss his future with the club. That talk ended with Butler requesting a trade, but Thobideau, who is also the team’s head coach, doesn’t want to make a move like that so close to the start of training camp.