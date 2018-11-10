Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is a Philadelphia 76er. After his well-documented trade saga started to stretch into the season and impact the Minnesota Timberwolves’ ability to win basketball games, Tom Thibodeau and company decided to make a move. The trade comes on the heels of an 0-5 road swing for the Wolves, which chiefly get Dario Saric and Robert Covington back in the deal.

It’s not an earth-shattering haul back for Butler, but it does net Minnesota a pair of very solid basketball players, along with a veteran who can be waived in Jerryd Bayless and a future draft pick. It also wasn’t the only potential return that the Wolves were reportedly considering when they made the decision that something needed to happen.

According to a report by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the decision makers in Minnesota had three potential deals on the table before they ultimately agreed on Butler moving to the City of Brotherly Love.