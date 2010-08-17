T-Wolves unveil new uniforms

How do you sell tickets when you’re three years removed from trading away the best player your franchise has ever had, and then trading away the best player you got in THAT trade for almost nothing? If you’re the Minnesota Timberwolves, you slightly change your uniforms. Even the Wolves website describes the new look as simply a “tweak.” What do you think?
Who’s that ABCABC guy? Has Kahn signed another point guard?
For the unis … who cares? They won’t be on tv all year
LOL ^^^ Isn’t Anthony Tolliver supposed to wear number 44?
Following Rubio’s footsteps, ABCABC will rather play in Alphabet Country than the Timberwolves.
@ 1
No, he’s the guy Kahn traded Rubio for.
actually this tweak *is* an upgrade. nicely done.
^^first positive thing to say about the Twolves in a while
haha
no players wanted to model them
FIRE KHAN
Sweet jerseys. Nice upgrades. Damn shame this is the only time we’ll see em…
Ya’ll just don’t know and need to stop hatin’. ABCABC is gonna be the MVP.
I like the looks a lot. A great “tweak” to some uniforms that were a little weird last year.
ABCABC is the next Kevin Garnett
This reminds me of when my 2 year old son pooped on the floor and tried to cover it up with a ton of toilet paper.
You can’t hide the stink
WOW i dont like the team but sadly want a personilized jersey, might even think about a martell jersey cuz hes an ex blazer other that, that team sucks, but hey i hope u can break the nets losing record next year lol go martell score the only points
lookin a lot like the Wizards.
love the unis
ABCABC is the steal of the draft and next year’s Rookie of the Year!!!
They kinda have that Orlando Magic vibe…
Nice Jersey, it’ll look great in the Lottery…
well, they are almost the same as their last year uniforms…
Thank goodness that wack green accent is gone.