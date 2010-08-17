T-Wolves unveil new uniforms

08.17.10

How do you sell tickets when you’re three years removed from trading away the best player your franchise has ever had, and then trading away the best player you got in THAT trade for almost nothing? If you’re the Minnesota Timberwolves, you slightly change your uniforms. Even the Wolves website describes the new look as simply a “tweak.” What do you think?

