Time to trade Rafer Alston

Even if the Magic had won the 2009 NBA championship, there was always the looming decision of what to do about the point guard position. While Jameer Nelson had a breakout first half of ’08-09 and earned his first All-Star berth, Rafer Alston kept the team afloat after coming over in a midseason trade and got them to the Finals. It’d be easier if one of them was a free agent this summer, but no dice: Jameer is owed $6.1M next season (and is signed for three more years after that), while Rafer is due $5.2M on an expiring deal.
After we learned during the Finals that Skip and Jameer won’t be able to play nice together without somebody sulking and ruining team chemistry, it’s obvious one of them needs to go. Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi is taking the last-hired-first-fired approach:
The Magic’s first order of business during this all-important offseason must be to do whatever is necessary to get rid of point guard Rafer Alston.
You heard me. “Skip to My Lou” must skip outta town if the Magic are to move forward with Jameer Nelson as the starting point guard and de facto leader of the team. Just call it addition by subtraction.
This is not a knock on Alston; far from it. Magic GM Otis Smith‘s decision to make a deal for Alston when Nelson went down with a supposed season-ending shoulder injury was brilliant. And Coach Stan Van Gundy integrating Alston into the lineup was masterful.
But as much as Alston meant in getting the Magic to the Finals this season, he must now be jettisoned if the Magic expect to make a return trip next year.
This is not about ability; it’s about stability. It’s not demoting Alston; it’s about promoting harmony.
The Magic have let it be known that Nelson is this team’s starting point guard for years to come, but let’s be honest: as long as Alston is around, Nelson will be continuously looking over his shoulder. The first time he goes through a bad stretch next season, fans will be calling for him to be benched and replaced by Alston.
With a lot of Magic fans blaming Van Gundy’s handling of the Jameer/Skip situation for specific losses in Games 2 and 4, and some blaming Jameer himself for mistakes he made on the court (i.e. letting Derek Fisher get off the game-tying three at the end of Game 4), you wonder which PG would get the higher approval rating if the fans voted right now.
Given some time to step back and think about it when the Finals loss isn’t so fresh, though, Orlando should know Jameer is the better player and the future building block. Skip did his job as a Rent-a-Guard, but it’s even in his best interest to move on if he wants to be a starter in the League.
Where do you think Rafer Alston will end up?
Reunion in the MIA!
Who’s gonna take him though? I cant think of any team aside from GSW that needs a starting pg. I never understood why Van Gundy didnt play Alston and Jameer together whn Kobe was on the bench. Obviously with Kobe on the floor, there would be match-up problems but with Vujashit(!), there wouldnt be. Plus Jameer as a 2 would help his shooting come back without having to constantly find his teammates. Rafer would do that.
What do people think? I would have done that for a stretch.
J Kidd did what he could for Dallas…no dice.
Send him to the Big D.
How bout the sixers need a point guard. and it looks like the magic have a hole at small forward now that hedo is opting out. How bout a package of rafer, courtney lee, redick for iguodola?
I honestly do not see what orlando sees in nelson. Isnt this the same thing that happened last year between nelson and carlos arroyo???? they should keep rafer because he is cheaper and plays way better than nelson. Plus he is talles.
Trade Jameer to the Bucks for Charlie V (sign and trade) to replace Hedo.
Skip to my Lou, needs to back to New York, It would be nice to have a home town hero in NYC.
@5 – QUEST :
SKIP “plays way better than nelson”?????????????????????
Way?
Are you a stand up comedian too?
What if Nelson gets injured again? Insert Beetlejuice, I am sorry Anthony Johnson!
If I were them I’d keep him anyway, until the situation became untenable, if it does. I don’t see anywhere that rafer is going to be able to start. Sacramento perhaps?
Skip will get paid in the end, though. This stint with Orlando gives him some bargaining power when his contract is up. All he has to do is play decent or better next season and he’ll get a fat deal.
I love that the Lakers won but I respect the cat’s game.Period.
Fuck Jameer.I sed it.You a pro.You been running drills to assert that you were good to go.Full contact drills till you felt money right?No excuses you asked for primetime and your backup plays better than you ??GTFOH
Trade him.Skip wins anyway.Then watch him get on that ass on some devin Harris shyt.Love AJ,but if there’s someone to get rid of,he’s the logical choice.
That situation is about to become untenable real soon.Three guys,same spot,whatchu gon play them 15 a piece ?
Skip knows Jameer is the future and he probably would have been cool sliding into the #2 PG; until SVG took Alston’s soul(and last chance to be starting PG on a championship team) when he benched him in favor of Jameer after he had led the Magic to the finals. Now Skip is as good as gone
Skip is a much better player for the simple fact that he pushes the tempo, gets everyone involved on the offensive end, and plays great defense (something Jameer, Rashard, and hedo are fatally allergic too).
That being said, Skip should move on. A homecoming in NY would be great since he fits the mold of a D’Antoni type PG. Portland could definitely use Rafer in the backcourt. Charlotte could put him at the point so they can finally get into the playoffs and honestly, I think the Hawks could use Skip as well so they can turn into a running team.
Skip played a huge, if not the biggest component of why the Magic even snuck a win from under the Lakers noses. i think a little more thought should go into how they handle this situation.
charlie V as a replacement for hedo???haha….mwahahahah….AHAHAHAHAHAHAH….your kidding right? send his ass back to houston and give us tmac.
‘After we learned during the Finals that Skip and Jameer won’t be able to play nice together without somebody sulking and ruining team chemistry, it’s obvious one of them needs to go.’
The chemistry was ruined because Jameer was not 100 percent. The chemistry was ruined because Stan admittedly juggled the rotation that paralyzed both point guards.
Imagine in the next season, where Meer is in full health, playing like he did before he was injured.
Imagine next season where the rotation is set firmly, with Skip is playing like the solid contributor he was in these playoffs.
This article is…
DAAAMMMN.
Clippers and fire the owner and trade the coach.
Just because there another LA team. Put him to any Cali team. Skip issa a Beast, a Legend, a story i’d tell my kids. (if I had Any)
get rid of Nelson and riddick truthfully
Rafer is kinda getting up there in age folks. He’s more likely to go down-hill rather than get any better. Trade him to a contender so he can be there primary backup and call it a day. I don’t like Jameer Nelson THAT much but fact is, he’s younger and you gotta give him another 2 seasons to see what he really is.
rafer is a cancer.. has been everywhere he’s played
they’ve got talent but they rip up team chemistry, i would trade him just for that reason
way too immature to settle shit with his coach until after the finals
All u Skip is the better player dudes are out yall fucking minds.Injuries fuck yall memories up.Jameer was a All Star this year on MERIT not some star power or from playing with star power.They gonna tell Skip like Martin tell Tommy and Cole,U aint gotta go home but u gotta get the hell outta here.