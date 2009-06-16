Time to trade Rafer Alston

Even if the Magic had won the 2009 NBA championship, there was always the looming decision of what to do about the point guard position. While Jameer Nelson had a breakout first half of ’08-09 and earned his first All-Star berth, Rafer Alston kept the team afloat after coming over in a midseason trade and got them to the Finals. It’d be easier if one of them was a free agent this summer, but no dice: Jameer is owed $6.1M next season (and is signed for three more years after that), while Rafer is due $5.2M on an expiring deal.

After we learned during the Finals that Skip and Jameer won’t be able to play nice together without somebody sulking and ruining team chemistry, it’s obvious one of them needs to go. Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi is taking the last-hired-first-fired approach:

The Magic’s first order of business during this all-important offseason must be to do whatever is necessary to get rid of point guard Rafer Alston. You heard me. “Skip to My Lou” must skip outta town if the Magic are to move forward with Jameer Nelson as the starting point guard and de facto leader of the team. Just call it addition by subtraction. This is not a knock on Alston; far from it. Magic GM Otis Smith‘s decision to make a deal for Alston when Nelson went down with a supposed season-ending shoulder injury was brilliant. And Coach Stan Van Gundy integrating Alston into the lineup was masterful. But as much as Alston meant in getting the Magic to the Finals this season, he must now be jettisoned if the Magic expect to make a return trip next year. This is not about ability; it’s about stability. It’s not demoting Alston; it’s about promoting harmony. The Magic have let it be known that Nelson is this team’s starting point guard for years to come, but let’s be honest: as long as Alston is around, Nelson will be continuously looking over his shoulder. The first time he goes through a bad stretch next season, fans will be calling for him to be benched and replaced by Alston.

With a lot of Magic fans blaming Van Gundy’s handling of the Jameer/Skip situation for specific losses in Games 2 and 4, and some blaming Jameer himself for mistakes he made on the court (i.e. letting Derek Fisher get off the game-tying three at the end of Game 4), you wonder which PG would get the higher approval rating if the fans voted right now.

Given some time to step back and think about it when the Finals loss isn’t so fresh, though, Orlando should know Jameer is the better player and the future building block. Skip did his job as a Rent-a-Guard, but it’s even in his best interest to move on if he wants to be a starter in the League.

Where do you think Rafer Alston will end up?