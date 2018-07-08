Timofey Mozgov Is On The Move Again In A Three-Team Deal Between Charlotte, Chicago, And Orlando

#Chicago Bulls
07.07.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

While much of the NBA is in Las Vegas taking in Summer League, three teams decided to further tinker with their rosters on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported a three-team trade that puts Timofey Mozgov on the move for the second time this summer as part of a three-team deal between the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

Wojnarowski reported that Mozgov is headed from Charlotte to Orlando, while Bismack Biyombo will move to the Hornets while Julyan Stone is not a member of the Bulls.

Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported shortly after that that Chicago would move Jerian Grant to the Magic as part of the deal, which Wojnarowski also confirmed shortly thereafter.

Mozogv, of course, was traded to the Magic earlier in the month from Brooklyn, making it the third team he’s been with this summer.

