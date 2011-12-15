Title Defense? Dallas Is Looking At The Bigger Picture

Cuban has always been lavishing with his money. He’s turned Dallas into a first-class smorgasbord of entertainment and accommodation. Players sign there â€“ and often for wild amounts â€“ because they know they’ll be treated like kings by Cuban. This is a man who once refused to give Steve Nash more money, but then turned around and threw $60 million at Erick Dampier. Ever since buying into the Mavs just after New Years in 2000, Cuban has gone overboard time and again to try to win a title. When it finally happened last season, we knew he’d have to pull out the checkbook again. Championships pay, especially for players, and Tyson Chandler, Caron Butler, J.J. Barea and DeShawn Stevenson (and Brian Cardinal but he doesn’t count) were all going to be unrestricted free agents either looking for one final payday (Chandler, Butler) or searching for the only long-term deal they would ever get (Barea).
No matter how much it took, surely Cubes would bring them back right? Or at least re-up Barea and Chandler? Instead, he said no thanks and waved good-bye as Chandler left for New York and $56 million, and Barea for Minnesota and $19 million.
How did he explain it? In an email to ESPN Dallas, he wrote:
If this were the old CBA rules, we probably would have kept everyone together. But the rules changed.
If we were able to sign everyone to two-year deals, that would have possibly changed things as well, but that wasn’t in the cards either.
What you are missing is that it’s not about the luxury tax. It’s about the ability to improve our team going forward.
The reality is that in the new system, cap room will have far more value than it had in the past. I realize that everyone is all freaked out about how and where free agents and future free agents are going, but it’s not just about getting one guy.
Cuban explained that in the new CBA, taxpaying teams are going to be in a world of trouble. They’ll have a harder time swinging deals or making adjustments. Gone are the days of throwing money around like Stephen Jackson in a strip club and coming up with something. If Chandler and Barea had re-upped for four-plus years in Dallas, then the Mavs were going to be stuck with this current team for better or worse.
So instead of coming back with the same team in an effort to repeat â€“ you know, pretty much what every other organization would’ve done â€“ Cuban signed Vince Carter to a three-year deal at the mini midlevel exception of $3 million (the last two years are only partially guaranteed). He also traded for Lamar Odom, an old rival, who is set to make $8.9 million this year and has only $2.4 million guaranteed of the $8.2 million on his contract for next season. Delonte West has come aboard as well for one season at the veteran minimum.
But Dallas wasn’t finished, and took this new gameplan to the next level. A few days ago, it was reported they sent Rudy Fernandez and Corey Brewer to Denver for nothing but a second-round pick (even though they spent a first rounder just to get Fernandez), saving themselves another $5.2 million. Different? Hell yes. Bad decision? Ehhh…
Good shit. Cuban knows whats up.
And we’ll all be laughin at Ny when Chandler gets back to his injury prone ways and spends half the season on injured reserved.
Nice one. I believe Cuban is right and I like how he went all out.. or how do you say when he traded the entire team? that rudy fernandez, brewer trade is just funny as hell.
I wonder how those 2 players feel about themselves right now.
On top of all this I believe the team of this year is awesome. Getting Kidd and Carter together again just shows how much Cuban loves this game. Having Dirk as a leader, this tandem might work as well as it did in the Nets era. I say “as well” which might seem crazy giving VC’s age, but I really think that in this system they can be as productive as then. We are looking at a 40+ wins team… yes, out of 66 or whatever
@LeRoy
“And we’ll all be laughin at Ny when Chandler gets back to his injury prone ways and spends half the season on injured reserved.”
Welcome to my nightmare (and all the other Knick fans too)
Its sad. I remember stories about cuban spending like crazy. When you read an article about hime being cheap it let’s you know this is a new era.
Taking the “cheap” approach is fine and all. But how many teams have that luxury? How many teams can say to their fans, “we aren’t looking to upgrade, anywhere, and we have decided to go through the motions this season. Enjoy” Most other teams have to step to the plate and swing. Even if they miss, they have to look like they tried. The Mavs are at bat and not even flinching as they take the strikeout.
More teams would take this approach but if they have superstars that feel like every year is title or bust, that team simply can’t afford to take a step back. If a team can’t make the jump to the next level, back up and then get a running start.
@ First & Foremost – good point about players not wanting to take a step back, but don’t forget, if they want to play for a winner, they can also choose to take less money. They have to learn they can’t have it both ways…..
I’m not sure how people can bash Mark Cuban for “being cheap” when this whole fucking lockout was caused because owners and GMs were making bad choices with their money and needed a lame ass bailout. Mark has made intelligent adjustments, and set himself up to be a future success and player in the post-lockout league. All respect to him for having his eyes open and adapting to survive.
Mark’s thinking ahead and just may be setting Dallas up for another title very soon.
As a Mavs fan, I wasn’t even worried when Cuban didn’t resign Chandler. Cuban knew he was gonna leave, so he did what he had to do. We still have a team that can contend for a title, and is as deep as any team we’ve had. Plus Cuban kept us in good shape for the summer of 2012. At some point, Cuban had to start thinking about the future
Let’s see…Roddy will turn out to be like JJ…they won without Caron…Haywood was the starter heading into last season and is no slouch, himself…Chandler didn’t win them the chip, it was a team effort led by Dirk Nowitzki, whom they still have…and as bad as he has become, Vince Carter is better than DeShawn Stevenson.
Oh, and now they have Lamar Odom.
Yea, I’d say the Mavs will be just fine.
Yeah I just hope Cuban doesnt let Dirk or Kidd go by the wayside and keep the team competitive as they are getting older (and in Kidd’s case MUCH older) Having Odom helps a lot, Vince Carter was sort of a stupid decision, he has not helped a team in about 3 years. Otherwise I wish he had tried to negotiate with Chandler but if they won it without Butler, I can see them winning it without Chandler as well. Letting Butler go was an easy decision, wasnt like he helped them win the chip. Dallas is in much better shape than most West teams, even the new “awesome lobbing” Clips. SA is too damn old at this point, LA is in disarray, Clippers will be too full of themselves and are merely California’s version of his team last year only with more athleticism. The only other two teams that are up and coming and will be in the playoffs and challenge them for the west conference finals are Thunder and Grizzlies. Otherwise, West is down this year.
It’s a nice strategy, but the execution of that strategy will determine if it’s good or not. We have to reserve judgement until 1) the playoffs, 2) next offseason, and 3) next season.
They might not repeat, but they’ll be damn good and could contend for years to come. The Lakers and Celtics went all-in and won titles, but their windows have effectively closed only a few years removed from those championship seasons. Dallas is positioned to not succumb to that same fate.